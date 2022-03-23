UK And Ireland's Joint Bid To Host Euro 2028 Submitted & Expected To Win Unopposed Despite Previous Interest From Russia & Turkey

The United Kingdom and Ireland moved one step closer to hosting Euro 2028 after submitting their bid this week.

The Football Associations of England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ireland published a joint statement to formally file an EOI (expression of interest) to UEFA on Wednesday.

It is understood that there are no rival bidders.

Russia were said to be keen to host Euro 2028. But the country and its teams are currently banned from competing in UEFA and FIFA tournaments as a consequence of Vladimir Putin ordering his army to invade Ukraine last month.

Turkey were the other country who previously looked set to rival the UK and Irish bid, but they have since dropped out too.

Wembley Stadium is likely to be a venue used as part of the UK and Ireland's hosting of Euro 2028 IMAGO/Mike Egerton

Turkey bid for the Euros in 2016 and 2024, but were beaten by France and Germany respectively.

The UK and Ireland announced it was bidding for Euro 2028 last month after a feasibility study deemed that it was a much more attainable tournament than the 2030 World Cup.

A statement published on Wednesday and co-signed by the five FAs read: "The Football Associations of England, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales have today submitted a joint ‘Expression of Interest’ (EOI) to host UEFA EURO 2028.

"The EOI submission, an important step in UEFA's bidding process for EURO 2028, follows a feasibility study which evaluated the hosting opportunities and local benefits of organizing major international football events.

"The Governments of the UK, Ireland, Scotland and Wales have confirmed their support for the EOI submission and, given the Northern Ireland Executive is currently not meeting formally, officials there continue to observe the process closely. With this unique partnership, we are taking the appropriate next steps and our ambition is to stage a successful UEFA EURO which will be a wonderful celebration of football for fans and teams.

"We believe EURO 2028 would be one of the greatest sporting events ever held in the UK & Ireland. This unprecedented partnership of five associations offers something special to European football, including the potential for an expanded tournament, and we are passionate about maximizing the sustainability and legacy benefits for communities across the UK and Ireland.

"Over the coming months, we will develop our proposals further, subject to the publication by UEFA of the full technical specification. This includes engaging in discussions with possible host cities and stadia to define the optimum tournament model, and conducting a full costs and benefits analysis. The UK & Ireland will offer an unrivaled tournament from a technical perspective – with modern, well-connected stadia and excellent infrastructure – that makes our partnership ideal to host UEFA EURO 2028.

"Football must do everything possible to show how our sport can be a force for good – now, more than ever. We are resolute in our belief in the power of football to help bring people together.

"We now look forward to receiving further tournament requirements and continuing our constructive dialogue with UEFA to advance our bid plans."