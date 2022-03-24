UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson And UEFA Respond To Russia's Euros Bid

The Russian soccer federation's declaration of intent to bid for either Euro 2028 or Euro 2032 could result in the nation being suspended as members of UEFA.

European soccer's governing body has already banned Russian teams from competing in its tournaments until further notice following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month.

But a post on the Russian union's website after an executive committee on Wednesday included that its members "support the decision to declare interest in hosting the European Championship 2028 or 2032 in Russia".

Wednesday was the deadline set by UEFA for potential bidders to make themselves formally known.

A joint bid by the UK and Ireland had been expected to win the rights to host Euro 2028 unopposed before late statements of intent from Russia and Turkey.

The UK and Ireland are still likely to succeed in their bid to host Euro 2028, while Italy are in pole position to get Euro 2032.

What is almost certain is that Russia will get neither, despite hosting a successful FIFA World Cup in 2018.

According to the Daily Mail, UEFA view Russia's late declaration of interest as an overtly political act to try to prevent the UK and Ireland from winning unopposed.

UEFA has responded after Russia declared its interest in hosting the European Championship IMAGO/Mike Egerton

Before late statements from Russia and Turkey, UEFA had apparently been keen to appoint the UK and Ireland as hosts without a competitive process.

UEFA stands for Union of European Football Associations. And the Daily Mail claim that UEFA now plan to kick Russia out of the union, which would rule its bid null and void.

After being asked whether Russia would be allowed to bid for the Euros, a UEFA spokesperson was quoted by the newspaper as saying: "The UEFA Executive Committee will remain on standby to convene further extraordinary meetings to reassess the legal and factual situation as it evolves and adopt further decisions as necessary."

British prime minister Boris Johnson also reacted to Russia wanting to host the Euros.

Speaking to radio station LBC, Johnson said it was "beyond satire that any football organization, no matter how bonkers, would want to give Russia, in the present circumstances the right to host a tournament."

He added that it was "beyond comprehension" and said he "can't believe it's really a runner."

Johnson had previously led calls for Russia to be stripped of the hosting rights for this year's UEFA Champions League, which was later moved from Saint Petersburg to Paris.