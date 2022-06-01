Ukraine One Win Away From Joining USMNT In World Cup Group B After Outclassing Scotland

Scotland's wait for a World Cup finals appearance will continue for another four years at least after they were deservedly beaten by Ukraine on Wednesday.

The Scots have not been to a World Cup since France 1998 and their hopes of getting sunburnt at Qatar 2022 came to an end as Ukraine left Glasgow with a 3-1 win.

Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk fired Ukraine into a 2-0 lead, before a goalkeeping error allowed Callum McGregor to score and give Scotland a glimmer of hope.

Artem Dovbyk extinguished that hope in added time though as he made the scoreline a fairer reflection of the action.

Ukraine were well supported by a large number of away fans during their 3-1 win over Scotland IMAGO/PA Images/Malcolm Mackenzie

Ukraine To Face Wales In Play-Off Final

Ten weeks after it had been originally scheduled, there was much anticipation ahead of Wednesday's World Cup qualifying semi-final.

Scotland stumbled but Ukraine seized their opportunity to set up a winner-takes-all clash with Wales in Cardiff on Sunday.

Whoever wins that play-off final will join the USMNT, England and Iran in World Cup Group B.

If Ukraine perform in Cardiff like they did 300 miles north of the Welsh capital then they will fancy their chances.

Meanwhile, Wales built up to Sunday's big game by giving a solid account of themselves in a 2-1 loss to Poland in Wroclaw on Wednesday.

Aaron Ramsey and Gareth Bale were among the star names rested, but Wales took a shock lead though Jonathan Williams and then held it until the 72nd minute.

But late strikes from Jakub Kaminski and Karol Swiderski ensured Poland got off to a winning start in UEFA Nations League Group A4.