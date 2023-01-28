Skip to main content

USA Wins Hosting Rights For Expanded 2024 Copa America Tournament

The 2024 Copa America will be hosted in the United States.

Ecuador had originally been expected to host the tournament but its government said in November that this would not be possible.

Peru was then considered as a potential alternative before the USA was confirmed as the host nation this week.

The 2024 Copa America will begin on June 14 with the final taking place on July 13.

The Copa America is the trademark event of the South American soccer confederation CONMEBOL.

CONMEBOL only has 10 members so nations from other continental confederations are sometimes invited to make the Copa America bigger.

That will be the case in 2024 with six national teams from CONCACAF making it an expanded 16-team tournament.

Despite the event being hosted in the States, the USMNT will not qualify automatically.

The six CONCACAF qualifiers will be determined by performances in the 2023/24 Nations League.

The USA also hosted an expanded Copa America tournament in 2016 when Chile were crowned as champions. The USMNT finished fourth.

It has not yet been decided which cities will host matches at the 2024 Copa America, but games were played in Los Angeles, New Jersey, Houston, Philadelphia, Foxborough, Santa Clara, Seattle, Chicago, Glendale and Orlando during the 2016 tournament.

A photo of fireworks over MetLife Stadium in 2012

MetLife Stadium hosted the 2016 Copa America final

