Skip to main content

Everton Must Sack Frank Lampard Or "Go Down 100%", Says Former Striker Victor Anichebe

Victor Anichebe is convinced that Everton will be relegated from the Premier League unless they sack manager Frank Lampard.

Former Everton forward Anichebe watched on television as Lampard's side blew a 2-1 lead to lose 3-2 at fellow strugglers Burnley on Wednesday.

Everton led at half-time after two Richarlison penalties turned the game in their favor after a Nathan Collins opener.

But Jay Rodriguez leveled on 57 minutes, before Maxwel Cornet fired Burnley ahead on 85 minutes.

Lampard reacted to going behind by bringing striker Salomon Rondon on for Mason Holgate, who had been playing in midfield, on 87 minutes.

The lateness of this substitution did not impress Anichebe, who took to Instagram to rant.

On Lampard's substitute, Anichebe wrote: "Too late. Should've brought him on 10 mins ago."

Anichebe also said that fellow striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin had "been poor".

He added: "The players aren't good enough but neither is Frank, as much as I love him as a player and [he] looks like a top guy.

"Everton will go down 100% if a change isn't made."

Frank Lampard looks dejected while watching Everton's 3-2 loss at Burnley in April 2022

Frank Lampard looks dejected while watching Everton's 3-2 loss at Burnley

If Lampard were to be sacked Anichebe believes that Sam Allardyce would be a strong short-term candidate to keep them up.

Allardyce has managed the Toffees before. He took charge of 26 games in the 2017/18 season, winning 10 and drawing seven, after being appointed when the club were 17th in the Premier League. They finished eighth.

Despite his respectable record in terms of results, Everton fans were not impressed by Allardyce's style of play.

After Wednesday's game, Anichebe posted a picture of Allardyce on his Instagram story, suggesting, not for the first time, that he would be a better leader than Lampard. 

He captioned it with the message: "I said it weeks ago... y'all laughed. Some said rather go down with dignity. Okkkkk."

Anichebe later added that Lampard is "a good coach" but that appointing him to manage a team battling relegation "was absurd".

He concluded: "If something doesn't happen tonight they are 100 per cent going down. At the moment it's 60 per cent. Keep the faith."

Lampard has taken charge of 12 Everton matches to date, winning four and losing eight. Only one of those wins has come in the Premier League.

Anichebe, 33, made 131 Premier League appearances for Everton between 2006 and 2013.

Frank Lampard looks dejected while watching Everton's 3-2 loss at Burnley in April 2022
News

Everton Must Sack Frank Lampard Or "Go Down 100%", Says Former Striker Victor Anichebe

By Robert Summerscales57 seconds ago
Villarreal manager Unai Emery pictured giving instructions to his players during his side's 1-0 win over Bayern Munich in April 2022
News

Unai Emery's Masterplan Helps Villarreal End Bayern Munich's 30-Game Scoring Streak In UCL

By Robert Summerscales13 hours ago
Thibaut Courtois acknowledges the Real Madrid fans at Stamford Bridge after a 3-1 win over Chelsea in April 2022
News

Thibaut Courtois Abused By Chelsea Fans But Responds With Fine Display In Real Madrid Win

By Robert Summerscales14 hours ago
Thomas Tuchel looks frustrated during Chelsea's 3-1 home defeat by Real Madrid in April 2022
News

Thomas Tuchel Sends Warning To His Chelsea Team After Home Loss To Real Madrid

By Robert Summerscales16 hours ago
Real Madrid teammates Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo pictured hugging in 2018
News

Karim Benzema "Best Number Nine In The World" After Escaping Cristiano Ronaldo's Shadow

By Robert Summerscales16 hours ago
Karim Benzema (center) celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge
Watch

Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid Highlights: Karim Benzema Produces More Champions League Magic

By Robert Summerscales17 hours ago
Karim Benzema pictured after completing his hat-trick for Real Madrid against Chelsea in April 2022
News

Real Madrid Hat-Trick Hero Karim Benzema Sets New Champions League Record

By Robert Summerscales18 hours ago
Karim Benzema heads the ball to score against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in April 2022
Watch

Watch Two Karim Benzema Goals Vs Chelsea That Had The King Of Headers Applauding

By Robert Summerscales18 hours ago
Manchester United technical director Darren Fletcher pictured at Old Trafford in March 2022
News

Manchester United Fan Who Engaged In Angry Row With Darren Fletcher Gives His Account

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago