Vincent Kompany Hired As New Burnley Manager As Man City Legend Returns To England

Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has been appointed as the new manager of Burnley.

Burnley will be the second club Kompany has managed.

He began his coaching career by becoming player-manager at Belgian side Anderlecht in 2019.

Kompany retired from playing in 2020 but continued to manage Anderlecht for another 92 matches until Burnley came calling.

"Burnley Football Club is a truly historic English side and it is an honor to be appointed first-team manager," Kompany told his new club's official website.

"I'm excited by the challenge ahead.

"I'm looking forward to getting to work with the players and creating a positive, winning team for our fans when we return to Turf Moor.

"I've been impressed by the board's vision for the club which aligns with my own and I look forward to playing my part as we enter an important season."

Burnley chairman Alan Pace added: "We are absolutely delighted to welcome Vincent to Burnley Football Club.

"Vincent is a proven leader and I've been very impressed with his ideas for Burnley Football Club, his appetite to succeed and his focus on leading the club back to the Premier League.

"Vincent has shown impressive credentials in leading one of Belgium's biggest teams back to European football and a cup final last season and we've been excited by his philosophy, approach and ambition for the club."

Kompany is no stranger to English soccer, having played 360 games for Man City in 11 seasons.

He led City to four Premier League titles, but his task with Burnley will be to escape the Championship.

Burnley were relegated from the Premier League last season, ending their six-year stay in the top flight.