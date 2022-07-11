Wayne Rooney Arrives In Washington To Complete Return To DC United As Head Coach

Wayne Rooney has landed in Washington ahead of his return to DC United.

The former England captain, who scored 25 goals in 52 games for the Black-and-Red as a player between 2018 and 2019, is currently out of work after stepping down as manager of Derby County last month.

But is set to bounce straight back into management by becoming DC United's new head coach.

Wayne Rooney pictured celebrating after scoring a goal for DC United in 2018 IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Alex Edelman

The 36-year-old will replace interim head coach Chad Ashton, who has been in charge since April when former boss Hernan Losada was fired.

Rooney arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Sunday.

He was filmed pushing a trolley with four suitcases, suggesting he was in town for more than a short trip.

Indeed, according to ESPN soccer reporter Jeff Carlisle, Rooney has already agreed the terms of his contract with DC United and he will make his return official as soon as his paperwork, including a work visa, is finalized.

Rooney is taking charge of a DC United side in poor shape.

After 10 defeats and just two wins in their opening 17 games of the MLS season, Rooney's new side are currently 13 out of 14 teams in the Eastern Conference.

DC United lost 7-0 at Philadelphia Union at the weekend.