West Ham Identify Fans Accused Of Attacking German Journalists For Celebrating Frankfurt Goal

Two German journalists had to be moved from the London Stadium press box after allegedly being attacked during West Ham's 2-1 loss to Frankfurt.

The alleged assault apparently occurred midway through the first half of Thursday's Europa League semi-final first leg.

Tim Brockmeier and Philipp Hofmeister were commentating live for ARD Radio when they announced on air that they were being attacked.

The incident is said to have occurred moments after Michail Antonio had equalized for West Ham in the 21st minute.

It has been suggested that the alleged attackers had previously been unhappy with how excited Brockmeier and Hofmeister had been 20 minutes earlier when Ansgar Knauff scored Frankfurt's opening goal.

Speaking live on air, Hofmeister told listeners: "We are being attacked here.

"They threw the headset down on my colleague Tim. I have to sort myself out a bit. We have to see that we can get some security personnel here."

He later added: "You constantly have the feeling that something could come from behind, a punch or something. My dreams of English football have been shattered."

West Ham's players celebrate a goal scored by Michael Antonio (center) during their 2-1 home loss to Frankfurt in April 2022

Shortly after Michael Antonio (center) had scored for West Ham against Frankfurt, two fans allegedly attacked two radio journalists who were commentating live from the game

The ARD Radio duo were moved at half time to a safer area, from where they watched Daichi Kamada score Frankfurt's winner on the night.

According to the Daily Mail, West Ham have since identified two fans suspected of carrying out the attack using CCTV footage.

Should the duo be found guilty, they are expected to be banned from future West Ham matches indefinitely.

"Behavior of this kind is unacceptable and will not be tolerated at West Ham United," read a club statement.

The Metropolitan Police added: "We are aware of reports that during the match, two radio journalists were assaulted by fans seated behind them.

"Such behavior is unacceptable and has no place in football stadiums."

