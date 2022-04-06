Skip to main content

What Is OmegaBall? Rules Of Soccer's Newest Format Explained

The first ever OmegaBall Championships were televised on Fox Sports 2 this week.

'Team Smoke' were the inaugural men's champions, while 'Orange Crush' won the Women's Championship.

The matches actually took place in March but were shown via a delayed broadcast.

But what is OmegaBall?

According to the sport's website OmegaBall is "a brand-new game that will revolutionize competitive soccer".

That is perhaps overselling it.

Nevertheless, OmegaBall does look like a lot of fun and those behind it are clearly serious about the game's growth.

A six-week men's and women's pro season is already scheduled for November 2023.

What are the rules?

A match of OmegaBall involves three teams, each with five players, including a goalkeeper.

Each team has a goal to defend. Those goals are spread evenly around the outside of a circular pitch.

The distance between each goal to the center spot is approximately 30 yards.

Teams earn a point for every goal they score against an opponent, but do no lose points for goals conceded. If a team scores an own goal, each of the other two teams earns a point.

The winner of each match is the team who scores the most goals/points.

There are no throw-ins, only 'corners', despite the game being played in a circle. These corners are taken from just inside the touchline, with three corner zones marked out between the goals.

Matches last 45 minutes and are made up of three 15-minute periods.

After a goal is scored, play immediately resumes with the goalkeeper who has just conceded - similar to a basketball restart.

There are no offsides in OmegaBall and cherry-picking is encouraged, as are "vulture plays". This is the term given to a move that involves hijacking a rival team's attack by stealing the ball and scoring a goal for your team instead.

An aerial view of an OmegaBall pitch taken during the sport's first ever men's championship game in 2022

An aerial view of an OmegaBall pitch taken during the sport's first ever men's championship game in 2022

Who created OmegaBall?

OmegaBall is the brainchild of Anthony Dittmann.

The game's official website explains that he "spawned the idea of OmegaBall after speaking with friends and former ESPN colleagues, Bob Funk and Jamie Hemann.

"The three were strategizing about a new American Football League when the conversation turned to traditional football or soccer. Anthony’s background in X Games and sports television led him to remove rules and rethink the linear nature of soccer.

"The addition of a third team to create even more action was natural and thus, OmegaBall was born!"

Watch OmegaBall

An aerial view of an OmegaBall pitch taken during the sport's first ever men's championship game in 2022
News

What Is OmegaBall? Rules Of Soccer's Newest Format Explained

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
Christian Pulisic pictured during Chelsea vs Brighton in December 2021
News

Christian Pulisic Responds To Transfer Talk After Being Selected For Chelsea Media Duty

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden pictured during his side's 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in April 2022
News

Phil Foden On Course To Be England's Best Ever Player According To Former Man City Star

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
FIFA's logo and the Russian flag are seen displayed on a phone screen
News

Football Union Of Russia Withdraws Appeal Against Ban From FIFA World Cup

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Diego Simeone and Pep Guardiola pictured shaking hands at Manchester City's game against Atletico Madrid in April 2022
Watch

Man City 1-0 Atletico Madrid Highlights And Match Stats As Guardiola Does A Simeone

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
A general view from outside the Estadio da Luz before Benfica vs Liverpool in April 2022
News

Hundreds Of Liverpool Fans Miss First Goal Against Benfica Amid Heavy Police Presence

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Luis Diaz scores for Liverpool in their 3-1 win at Benfica in April 2022
Watch

Benfica Fan Throws Large Stick At Luis Diaz As Liverpool Forward Celebrates UCL Goal

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Ibrahima Konate pictured heading the ball to score his first ever Liverpool goal in a Champions League quarter-final against Benfica
Watch

Benfica 1-3 Liverpool Highlights And Stats From Eventful Match For Ibrahima Konate

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
A USA flag is pictured being waved by a fan during the USMNT's 1-0 win over El Salvador in January 2022
News

Confirmed CONCACAF Nations League Draw Hands USMNT Clash With El Salvador

By Robert Summerscales11 hours ago