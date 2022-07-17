Why Ilkay Gundogan Has Not Been Fully Vaccinated Against COVID According To US Law

Ilkay Gundogan was not part of the Manchester City squad that flew out to Houston for the first leg of the club's summer tour.

He was not the only first-team star left behind as Aymeric Laporte, John Stones and Phil Foden also missed out on the trip to the States.

Laporte's absence is said to be because he is not yet fit enough to train, but as reported by the Daily Mail, Gundogan, Stones and Foden did not travel because they failed to meet the USA's entry requirements.

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan will not play in the USA this summer IMAGO/Jones

According to information obtained by The Athletic, Gundogan's vaccination status is a little complicated.

Germany midfielder Gundogan is not fully vaccinated against COVID according to US law because he has only received one dose of the jab.

Gundogan apparently had his first jab last summer, at which point he was considered fully vaccinated under German law because he had previously had the virus.

Upon learning this summer that he needed another dose in order to enter the US, Gundogan was said to be willing to take the jab again but doctors advised him against doing so after he caught the virus for a second time in June.