Skip to main content

Why PSG Firing Mauricio Pochettino Is No Surprise At All

Mauricio Pochettino will not be in charge of Paris Saint-Germain next season after the decision was made to fire him.

The axe falls on Pochettino despite him leading PSG to the Ligue 1 title by a margin of 15 points.

But Qatar Sports Investments, the company that owns PSG, has very high standards and Pochettino did not live up to them.

Nor had Laurent Blanc, Unai Emery or Thomas Tuchel. All three of PSG's previous managers won the league and all were ultimately disposed of.

Blanc, Emery and Tuchel all won a greater percentage of their matches than Pochettino too.

Recent Records Of PSG Managers

Mauricio Pochettino has a lower win percentage than each of PSG's previous three managers

WhoWhenGWDLGFGAGDWin %

Laurent Blanc

2013 - 2016

173

126

31

16

391

126

+265

72.83

Unai Emery

2016 - 2018

114

87

15

12

312

92

+220

76.32

Thomas Tuchel

2018 - 2020

127

95

13

19

337

103

+234

74.80

Mauricio Pochettino

2021 - 2022

84

55

15

14

186

78

+108

65.48

Pochettino's big failure last season came in Europe. PSG outplayed Real Madrid for two and a half hours, before blowing a 2-0 aggregate lead to lose 3-2 in the Champions League round of 16.

But that was not the only nail in Pochettino's coffin.

PSG are expected to dominate domestically. It therefore becomes about how they win Ligue 1, rather than if they do.

Pochettino actually failed to conquer French football in his first season though, losing to Lille by one point after arriving midway through the campaign.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino picturing during his side's loss to Real Madrid in March 2022

Mauricio Pochettino will not be Paris Saint-Germain's head coach next season 

Although he steered the ship to title glory 12 months later, he did not do so with as much pzazz as some of his predecessors.

PSG scored 90 goals in 38 league games. Not a bad haul on the face of it, but in the four full Ligue 1 seasons prior to Pochettino's arrival in France, the champions had always broken the 100-goal barrier.

Pochettino may not have broken the 100-goal barrier with PSG, but he will not leave as a broken manager either.

He will still be a standout candidate the next time a big club decides it is time for a change.

The PSG job was never a good fit for Pochettino, but there are many that will be.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino picturing during his side's loss to Real Madrid in March 2022
News

Why PSG Firing Mauricio Pochettino Is No Surprise At All

By Robert Summerscalesjust now
Darwin Nunez pictured in action for Benfica in April 2022
Transfer Talk

Benfica Statement On Darwin Nunez Reveals Liverpool Will Pay Less Up Front Than Previously Reported

By Robert Summerscales34 minutes ago
Erling Haaland pictured holding up a Manchester City jersey after signing for the club from Borussia Dortmund in 2022
News

Erling Haaland's Humble Comment Suggests He Is Willing To Change To Fit In At Manchester City

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Erling Haaland pictured giving his first official interview as a Manchester City player
Watch

Watch Erling Haaland Give First Interview As Manchester City Player After Being Unveiled

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Carlos Soler pictured after scoring in Spain's 2-0 win over the Czech Republic in UEFA Nations League Group A2
Watch

Highlights: Spain 2-0 Czech Republic - Watch Carlos Soler And Pablo Sarabia Goals

By Robert Summerscales13 hours ago
Haris Seferovic pictured (right) celebrating after scoring in Switzerland's 1-0 win over Portugal in June 2022
News

Portugal Miss Cristiano Ronaldo In First Nations League Loss As Switzerland Bounce Back

By Robert Summerscales14 hours ago
Noah Beck pictured taking a penalty to score the first goal of Soccer Aid 2022
Watch

Soccer Aid 2022 Highlights: Watch All The Goals From Star-Studded UNICEF Charity Game

By Robert Summerscales16 hours ago
Erling Haaland pictured wearing the Norway captain's armband after taking it from Martin Odegaard (left) during their side's 3-2 win over Sweden in June 2022
Watch

Captain Erling Haaland Hits 20-Goal Mark For Norway In Dominant Display Against Sweden

By Robert Summerscales17 hours ago
Four-goal hero Jesus Ferreira pictured celebrating during the USMNT's 5-0 win over Grenada in June 2022
Watch

Watch All Four Jesus Ferreira Goals Vs Grenada As USMNT Striker Aces World Cup Audition

By Robert SummerscalesJun 11, 2022