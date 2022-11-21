USMNT Hero Tim Weah Scores From Captain America Assist... To Send Wonder Woman Wild

Tim Weah is the USMNT's new hero after scoring 36 minutes into his World Cup debut.

The 22-year-old son of former Ballon d'Or winner George Weah, timed his run to perfection and produced a neat one-touch finish past Wayne Hennessey after being played in on goal by Christian Pulisic.

Gregg Berhalter's USA were thoroughly deserving of their goal after dominating the early stages of their Group B opener.

Timothy Weah pictured celebrating after scoring for the USA against Wales at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar IMAGO/Ulmer/Teamfoto

The goal was highly influenced by Chelsea winger Pulisic. His first involvement in the move was to win a header in his own half to find Yunus Musah, before regaining possession from Josh Sargent moments later.

Pulisic, nicknamed Captain America after the Marvel superhero, then drove at the Wales defense before threading the perfect pass between Ben Davies and Chris Mepham to gift Weah a golden chance.

The goal was scored at the end of Ahmed bin Ali Stadium where the majority of the Wales fans were housed.

But it was celebrated wildly elsewhere in the ground, including by another superhero. Who knew Wonder Woman was such a big soccer fan?

A USA fan dressed as Wonder Woman pictured celebrating in Qatar after seeing Weah's goal IMAGO/PA Images/Mike Egerton