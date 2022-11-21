Skip to main content

USMNT Hero Tim Weah Scores From Captain America Assist... To Send Wonder Woman Wild

Tim Weah is the USMNT's new hero after scoring 36 minutes into his World Cup debut.

The 22-year-old son of former Ballon d'Or winner George Weah, timed his run to perfection and produced a neat one-touch finish past Wayne Hennessey after being played in on goal by Christian Pulisic.

Gregg Berhalter's USA were thoroughly deserving of their goal after dominating the early stages of their Group B opener.

Timothy Weah pictured celebrating after scoring for the USA against Wales at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Timothy Weah pictured celebrating after scoring for the USA against Wales at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

The goal was highly influenced by Chelsea winger Pulisic. His first involvement in the move was to win a header in his own half to find Yunus Musah, before regaining possession from Josh Sargent moments later.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Pulisic, nicknamed Captain America after the Marvel superhero, then drove at the Wales defense before threading the perfect pass between Ben Davies and Chris Mepham to gift Weah a golden chance.

The goal was scored at the end of Ahmed bin Ali Stadium where the majority of the Wales fans were housed.

But it was celebrated wildly elsewhere in the ground, including by another superhero. Who knew Wonder Woman was such a big soccer fan?

A USA fan dressed as Wonder Woman pictured celebrating in Qatar after seeing Timothy Weah score against Wales at the 2022 World Cup

A USA fan dressed as Wonder Woman pictured celebrating in Qatar after seeing Weah's goal

Three fans pictured in fancy dress at the World Cup game between the USA and Wales at Qatar 2022

Wonder Woman was not the only American hero among the crowd

A USA fan dressed as Wonder Woman pictured celebrating in Qatar after seeing Timothy Weah score against Wales at the 2022 World Cup
News

USMNT Hero Tim Weah Scores From Captain America Assist... To Send Wonder Woman Wild

By Robert Summerscales
A general view from outside Ahmad bin Ali Stadium during the USA's game against Wales at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
News

American Journalist Grant Wahl "Detained" Before USA Game For Wearing Rainbow Shirt

By Robert Summerscales
Jack Grealish pictured jiggling his arms while celebrating his goal in England's 6-2 win over Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Watch

(Video) The Beautiful Story Behind Jack Grealish's Goal Celebration Against Iran

By Robert Summerscales
Cody Gakpo pictured (left) heading the ball to score in Holland's 2-0 win over Senegal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
News

Cody Gakpo Delivers On Big Stage As Holland Beat Senegal In World Cup Group A

By Robert Summerscales
England manager Gareth Southgate pictured during his team's 6-2 win over Iran at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
News

England Must Improve To Beat USA, Warns Gareth Southgate Despite Big Win Over Iran

By Robert Summerscales
Jude Bellingham pictured celebrating after scoring in England's 6-2 win over Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
News

Former England Captain Hails Jude Bellingham After "Complete Performance" Against Iran

By Robert Summerscales
Bukayo Saka pictured celebrating after scoring the first of his two goals during England's win over Iran at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
News

Bukayo Saka Scores Twice As England Hit Iran For Six In World Cup Group B Opener

By Robert Summerscales
Midfielder Jude Bellingham pictured (center) heading the ball to score England's first goal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

Jude Bellingham Becomes England's Second Youngest World Cup Scorer By Netting Against Iran

By Robert Summerscales
Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand pictured on the ground after clashing heads with a teammate during his side's 2022 World Cup game against England
News

Iran Goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand Leaves Field Dazed After Sickening Clash With Teammate

By Robert Summerscales