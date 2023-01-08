Zinedine Zidane Rejects USMNT Job Offer

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has reportedly rejected a job offer from the United States Soccer Federation.

Zidane has been out of work since ending his second spell as Real boss in 2021.

He won 11 trophies with Real, including three consecutive Champions League titles in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

According to both L'Equipe and GOAL, the 50-year-old was offered the opportunity to became the new head coach of the USMNT but he declined.

Zinedine Zidane pictured in May 2021 IMAGO/PA Images/Adam Davy

Zidane is believed to be interested in a future career in international soccer management but is said to be holding out for the France job.

He will have to wait a little longer for the chance to manage his beloved France, though, as Didier Deschamps recently extended his contract with the French Football Federation until June 2026.

Gregg Berhalter had been in charge of the USMNT for more than four years before his contract expired on December 31.

Gregg Berhalter pictured at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar IMAGO/Colorsport

It had seemed likely that Berhalter would be given an extension after the USA's encouraging World Cup campaign at Qatar 2022.

However, Berhalter has since been placed under investigation by US Soccer after admitting to kicking his wife of 25 years during an argument when they were teenagers.

The incident was recently brought to the attention of US Soccer by Danielle Reyna, the mother of USMNT player Gio Reyna and a former college roommate of Berhalter's wife Rosalind.