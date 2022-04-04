Zlatan Ibrahimovic Bloodied As AC Milan Suffer Blow In Serie A Title Race

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was unable to inspire AC Milan to victory on Monday as the Serie A leaders dropped two points in a 0-0 draw at home to Bologna.

The 40-year-old was thrown on as a 69th-minute substitute with Milan struggling to make a breakthrough.

Ibrahimovic only had 10 touches during his cameo, which ended with him wearing a bandage around his head.

The bandage was applied after Ibrahimovic suffered a cut above his left eye when challenging for a high ball with Bologna defender Gary Medel.

Both players were able to complete the game after receiving treatment.

But Milan were unable to find a winner, despite ending the night having registered 33 shots.

Milan's draw left them top of the table, but just one point ahead of Napoli and four above Inter, who have a game in hand.

Milan have not been champions of Italy since 2011.

Bologna were without coach Sinisa Mihajlovic at the San Siro. Mihajlovic was in hospital having treatment for leukemia.

AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic suffered a cut above his left eye on Monday IMAGO/Sportimage/Jonathan Moscrop

Ibrahimovic picked up the cut during an aerial battle with Gary Medel IMAGO/Claudia Greco