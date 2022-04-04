Skip to main content

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Bloodied As AC Milan Suffer Blow In Serie A Title Race

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was unable to inspire AC Milan to victory on Monday as the Serie A leaders dropped two points in a 0-0 draw at home to Bologna.

The 40-year-old was thrown on as a 69th-minute substitute with Milan struggling to make a breakthrough.

Ibrahimovic only had 10 touches during his cameo, which ended with him wearing a bandage around his head.

The bandage was applied after Ibrahimovic suffered a cut above his left eye when challenging for a high ball with Bologna defender Gary Medel.

Both players were able to complete the game after receiving treatment.

But Milan were unable to find a winner, despite ending the night having registered 33 shots.

Milan's draw left them top of the table, but just one point ahead of Napoli and four above Inter, who have a game in hand.

Milan have not been champions of Italy since 2011.

Bologna were without coach Sinisa Mihajlovic at the San Siro. Mihajlovic was in hospital having treatment for leukemia.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic pictured with a cut above his eye during AC Milan vs Bologna in April 2022

AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic suffered a cut above his left eye on Monday

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Gary Medel pictured challenging for the ball during AC Milan vs Bologna in April 2022

Ibrahimovic picked up the cut during an aerial battle with Gary Medel 

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Kevin Bonifazi challenge for a header during AC Milan's 0-0 draw with Bologna in April 2022

After having a bandage applied, Ibrahimovic was quickly challenging for headers again

Zlatan Ibrahimovic pictured with a cut above his eye during AC Milan vs Bologna in April 2022
News

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Bloodied As AC Milan Suffer Blow In Serie A Title Race

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
Wilfried Zaha scores from the penalty spot for Crystal Palace in a 3-0 win over Arsenal in April 2022
News

Most Penalties Won In Premier League History: Wilfried Zaha 3rd

By Robert Summerscales36 minutes ago
Sergio Ramos pictured playing for PSG against Lorient in April 2022
News

Sergio Ramos Ignores Boos From PSG Fans In First Social Media Posts After Comeback

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Ben White and Harry Kane pictured during Arsenal vs Tottenham in September 2021
News

Tottenham Vs Arsenal Date And Kick-Off Time Confirmed In Premier League Fixtures Update

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez pictured during Super Bowl LIV's half-time show in 2020
News

PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi Wants UEFA Champions League To Imitate Super Bowl Glitz

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Wayne Rooney (center) pictured at Old Trafford with son Kai (right) in 2016
Watch

Watch Wayne Rooney's Son Kai Score For Manchester United U12s Against Man City

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
A picture of former Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha is seen on display at the King Power Stadium in 2020
News

Leicester City Honor Former Owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha With Statue At King Power Stadium

By Robert Summerscales7 hours ago
Louis van Gaal pictured during Holland's match against Germany in Amsterdam in March 2022
News

Barcelona And Man United Send Messages To Louis Van Gaal After Prostate Cancer Revelation

By Robert Summerscales8 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar celebrate together after all scoring in PSG's 5-1 win over Lorient in April 2022
News

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe And Lionel Messi Finally All Score For PSG In Same Game

By Robert SummerscalesApr 3, 2022