Zlatan Ibrahimovic Bloodied As AC Milan Suffer Blow In Serie A Title Race
Zlatan Ibrahimovic was unable to inspire AC Milan to victory on Monday as the Serie A leaders dropped two points in a 0-0 draw at home to Bologna.
The 40-year-old was thrown on as a 69th-minute substitute with Milan struggling to make a breakthrough.
Ibrahimovic only had 10 touches during his cameo, which ended with him wearing a bandage around his head.
The bandage was applied after Ibrahimovic suffered a cut above his left eye when challenging for a high ball with Bologna defender Gary Medel.
Both players were able to complete the game after receiving treatment.
But Milan were unable to find a winner, despite ending the night having registered 33 shots.
Milan's draw left them top of the table, but just one point ahead of Napoli and four above Inter, who have a game in hand.
Milan have not been champions of Italy since 2011.
Bologna were without coach Sinisa Mihajlovic at the San Siro. Mihajlovic was in hospital having treatment for leukemia.