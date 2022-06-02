Skip to main content

Antonio Rudiger Becomes Sixth Chelsea Player To Move Directly To Real Madrid Since 2007

Real Madrid have visited their favorite Premier League store yet again by signing Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea on a free transfer.

Rudiger has penned a four-year contract with the European champions and will earn around €400,000 per week, according to Sky Sports.

The 29-year-old Germany international will be officially unveiled at a public event at the Bernabeu Stadium on June 20.

Antonio Rudiger (center) pictured in action for Chelsea against Real Madrid in April 2022

Antonio Rudiger (center) pictured in action for Chelsea against Real Madrid in April 2022

Sixth Chelsea Player To Move To Real Madrid

Rudiger is the sixth player to move directly from Chelsea to Real in the past 15 years.

He will link up with former Chelsea teammates Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois next season.

Hazard left Chelsea for Real in 2019 for the fee in the region of €100m but has yet to live up to that price tag.

Nevertheless, the 31-year-old Belgian will not leave this summer. Manager Carlo Ancelotti recently told Eurosport: "He remains motivated even though he has had a difficult time. He wants to show his quality. The plan for Hazard is clear, he stays."

Fellow Belgian Courtois is also going nowhere. Unlike Hazard, his stock has never been higher.

Courtois recently capped off a superb season with a man-of-the-match performance to help Real beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League final.

The other three players who swapped Stamford Bridge for the Bernabeu during the Premier League era are Michael Essien (2012), Ricardo Carvalho (2010) and Arjen Robben (2007).

Antonio Rudiger (center) pictured in action for Chelsea against Real Madrid in April 2022
Transfer Talk

Antonio Rudiger Becomes Sixth Chelsea Player To Move Directly To Real Madrid Since 2007

By Robert Summerscales12 seconds ago
Christian Pulisic pictured in action for the USMNT against Morocco at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati
News

How US Soccer Federation Should Respond To Christian Pulisic's Comment About USMNT Fans

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Lionel Messi pictured being thrown into the air by his Argentina teammates after their 3-0 in over Italy in the Finalissima at Wembey in June 2022
News

Finalissima MVP Lionel Messi Thrown Into Air By Argentina Teammates After Masterclass Vs Italy

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Ukraine fans pictured at Glasgow's Hampden Park during their team's World Cup play-off semi-final win over Scotland in June 2022
News

Ukraine One Win Away From Joining USMNT In World Cup Group B After Outclassing Scotland

By Robert Summerscales18 hours ago
Angel Di Maria (left) is hugged by Lionel Messi after scoring for Argentina in 2022's Finalissima match against Italy
Watch

Highlights: Italy 0-3 Argentina - Watch The Goals That Won Finalissima For Lionel Messi And Co

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago
No.7 Andriy Yarmolenko watches his lobbed shot land in the net as Ukraine take the lead against Scotland in June 2022
Watch

Watch Andriy Yarmolenko Score Ukraine's First Goal Of 2022 With Fine Lob Against Scotland

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
Son Heung-min pictured celebrating after scoring for Tottenham in a 3-0 win over Norwich in December 2021
News

How Son Heung-Min Missed Out On PFA Players' Player Of The Year Shortlist

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
Phil Foden pictured after scoring for Manchester City against Everton in February 2022
News

Arsenal Duo Make PFA Young Player Of The Year Shortlist But Phil Foden Tipped To Retain Award

By Robert SummerscalesJun 1, 2022
Lionel Messi pictured warming up ahead of Finalissima 2022 between Argentina and Italy at Wembley
News

What Is Finalissima? CONMEBOL And UEFA's Cup Of Champions Explained

By Robert SummerscalesJun 1, 2022