Arsenal Agree £32m Deal To Make Oleksandr Zinchenko 5th Summer Signing

Arsenal have reportedly had an offer accepted by Manchester City for the transfer of versatile Ukraine international Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Gunners have already signed four players this summer, having added Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos, Matt Turner and Gabriel Jesus to a team that finished fifth in the Premier League last season.

But Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wanted more and had been particularly keen to strengthen at left-back and in central midfielder.

By signing Zinchenko, Arteta will improve his squad in both of those areas.

Zinchenko arrived at City in 2016 as a midfielder and the 25-year-old still plays in that position for the Ukraine national team.

Oleksandr Zinchenko pictured after Ukraine's win over Scotland in June IMAGO/Action Plus/David Young

But he has been used primarily as a left-back since breaking into Pep Guardiola's first-team in 2017.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal have agreed to pay City £30 million for Zinchenko plus a possible extra £2m in add-ons.

Zinchenko is said to have agreed a four-year contract with Arsenal and is expected to formally complete his move to the Emirates Stadium later this week.