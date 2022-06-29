Chelsea Leapfrog Arsenal In Race To Sign Raphinha After Agreeing Deal With Leeds

Chelsea are now in pole position to sign Brazil midfielder Raphinha after reportedly striking a £60 million deal with Leeds United.

Raphinha scored 11 goals and provided three assists in his first Premier League season and was one of the main reasons Leeds avoided relegation to the Championship.

His fine form earn him plenty of admirers, including Arsenal who were the first to lodge a bid.

Arsenal's initial offer of £30 million plus add-ons was rejected last week but Chelsea have since had a bid accepted, according to the Daily Mail.

Chelsea's offer is said to be worth £55m up front plus a possible extra £5m in add-ons.

Raphinha pictured in action for Leeds United against Brentford in May 2022 IMAGO/Pro Sports Images/Malcolm Bryce

Raphinha could become Chelsea's first senior signing of the Todd Boehly era.

Chelsea's only summer signing to date has been 18-year-old goalkeeper Eddie Beach from Southampton.

Beach will join Chelsea's development squad in his first season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have signed 19-year-old Brazilian winner Marquinhos from Sao Paulo, Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira from Porto and USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner from New England Revolution.