How Chelsea's Interest In Raheem Sterling Could Hinge On Romelu Lukaku And Ousmane Dembele

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is said to be a "big fan" of Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling.

That is according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who delivered an update on Chelsea's interest over the weekend.

Romano confirmed that Sterling is on Chelsea's shortlist along with Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele.

Chelsea have apparently "explored conditions" of a potential deal for Sterling, but are yet to hold direct talks with City.

Romano also claimed that any potential Chelsea move for Sterling this summer would depend on what happens with Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea striker Lukaku has been linked with a return to Inter Milan.

Should Lukaku leave Stamford Bridge this summer then Chelsea would be in a much stronger position financially to move for Sterling, who still has 12 months left on his City contract so would command a transfer fee.

Dembele's current Barcelona contract is due to expire at the end of June, so he could be available on a free transfer.

But if the 25-year-old pens a new deal with Barca then Chelsea's interest in Sterling will likely intensify.