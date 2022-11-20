Sunday Newspapers: Chelsea Linked With Cristiano Ronaldo, Jordan Pickford And Leon Bailey

Chelsea are being tipped to be one of the busiest Premier League clubs in the January transfer window.

So much so that three Sunday newspapers in the UK each published a story linking the Blues with a different player this weekend.

Cristiano Ronaldo

According to the Sunday Mirror, Chelsea are ready to make a move for Cristiano Ronaldo if Manchester United terminate his £500,000-per-week contract.

Ronaldo, 37, is under contract at Old Trafford until June 2023 but he could be fired by United following his trashing of the club in a recent interview with Piers Morgan.

Chelsea had been keen on signing Ronaldo last summer but former manager Thomas Tuchel was against the idea. Tuchel has since been replaced by Graham Potter.

Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to play for Manchester United again after his destructive interview with Piers Morgan Piers Morgan Uncensored

Jordan Pickford

According to The Sun on Sunday, Chelsea plan to scout Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 28, during the World Cup.

Chelsea currently have Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy as their main goalkeeping options but manager Potter is said to be on the lookout for a new option.

Pickford is expected to start for England in Qatar where Chelsea will apparently be watching closely to see how he performs on the big stage.

Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is reportedly being eyed by Chelsea IMAGO/Simon Davies

Leon Bailey

According to The Mail on Sunday, Chelsea are considering a move for Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey, 25.

The Jamaica international, who has scored three goals and provided two assists in the Premier League this season, is close friends with current Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling.

Bailey has reportedly been on Chelsea's watch-list for many years, with scouts having looked at him while at former clubs Genk and Bayer Leverkusen.