Skip to main content

Sunday Newspapers: Chelsea Linked With Cristiano Ronaldo, Jordan Pickford And Leon Bailey

Chelsea are being tipped to be one of the busiest Premier League clubs in the January transfer window.

So much so that three Sunday newspapers in the UK each published a story linking the Blues with a different player this weekend.

Cristiano Ronaldo

According to the Sunday Mirror, Chelsea are ready to make a move for Cristiano Ronaldo if Manchester United terminate his £500,000-per-week contract.

Ronaldo, 37, is under contract at Old Trafford until June 2023 but he could be fired by United following his trashing of the club in a recent interview with Piers Morgan.

Chelsea had been keen on signing Ronaldo last summer but former manager Thomas Tuchel was against the idea. Tuchel has since been replaced by Graham Potter.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during his interview with Piers Morgan in November 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to play for Manchester United again after his destructive interview with Piers Morgan

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jordan Pickford

According to The Sun on Sunday, Chelsea plan to scout Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 28, during the World Cup.

Chelsea currently have Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy as their main goalkeeping options but manager Potter is said to be on the lookout for a new option.

Pickford is expected to start for England in Qatar where Chelsea will apparently be watching closely to see how he performs on the big stage.

Jordan Pickford pictured during Everton's 3-1 loss at Newcastle in 2022

Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is reportedly being eyed by Chelsea

Leon Bailey

According to The Mail on Sunday, Chelsea are considering a move for Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey, 25.

The Jamaica international, who has scored three goals and provided two assists in the Premier League this season, is close friends with current Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling.

Bailey has reportedly been on Chelsea's watch-list for many years, with scouts having looked at him while at former clubs Genk and Bayer Leverkusen.

In This Article (4)

Chelsea
Chelsea
Manchester United
Manchester United
Everton
Everton
Aston Villa
Aston Villa

Ecuador goalkeeper Hernan Galindez pictured during his team's 2-0 win over Qatar at the 2022 World Cup
News

Qatar Vs Ecuador Sets FIFA World Cup Record For Fewest Shots

By Robert Summerscales
A view of a giant screen at Al Bayt Stadium after Ecuador's early goal against Qatar was disallowed by a VAR review
Watch

Ecuador Fan In Qatar Hit With Angry Response After Making Money Taunt About VAR Call

By Robert Summerscales
Players from Qatar pictured looking dejected during their loss to Ecuador in the opening game of the 2022 World Cup
News

Qatar Make World Cup History As First Host Nation To Lose In Opening Game

By Robert Summerscales
Ecuador captain Enner Valencia pictured after scoring the first goal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

Ecuador Captain Enner Valencia Runs Riot Against Qatar In First Game Of 2022 World Cup

By Robert Summerscales
Morgan Freeman pictured speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup
News

Morgan Freeman Performs At World Cup Opening Ceremony In Qatar

By Robert Summerscales
Tyler Adams pictured speaking to the media in Qatar after being officially selected as USA captain for the 2022 FIFA World Cup
News

Tyler Adams Confirmed As USA World Cup Captain After Beating Christian Pulisic In Team Vote

By Robert Summerscales
Jordan Pickford pictured during Everton's 3-1 loss at Newcastle in 2022
Transfer Talk

Sunday Newspapers: Chelsea Linked With Cristiano Ronaldo, Jordan Pickford And Leon Bailey

By Robert Summerscales
A generic picture of a water bottle
News

Goalkeeper Sent Off After Squirting Fan With Their Own Urine

By Robert Summerscales
Karim Benzema pictured (left) in France shortly before travelling to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup
News

Karim Benzema Ruled Out Of World Cup After Training Injury in Qatar

By Robert Summerscales