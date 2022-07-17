Skip to main content

Bayern Munich CEO Describes Tottenham Forward Harry Kane As "Dream Of The Future"

Bayern Munich could make a move for England captain Harry Kane but it will not happen during the current transfer window.

The Bundesliga champions are poised to reluctantly sell Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona.

Although Bayern have already signed Sadio Mane from Liverpool this summer, the sale of Lewandowski will leave a huge hole in their attack.

Lewandowski, 33, is one of the best no.9s in world soccer and has scored 153 club goals in the past three seasons.

Tottenham forward Harry Kane pictured during a pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich in 2019

Kane, who turns 29 later this month, is also an elite-level no.9 but Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn does not believe it would be possible to sign him while he still has two years remaining on his Spurs contract.

In an interview with BILD's Christian Falk, Kahn was asked about Bayern's chances of moving for Kane next year.

Kahn replied: "He is under contract at Tottenham. Sure, an absolute top striker, but that's all a dream of the future. So let's see what happens."

A move to Bayern could potentially appear to Kane, considering the club's reputation for winning silverware.

Lewandowski lifted 19 trophies in eight seasons with Bayern, while Kane has still not yet won a team title during his senior career.

Bayern had also been linked with a possible move for Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, this summer but Kahn ruled that out too.

Kahn told Kicker earlier this month: "As much as I appreciate Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the greatest [footballers ever], a transfer would not fit into our philosophy."

