Man City To Announce Erling Haaland Signing Before Dortmund Vs Hertha Berlin

Manchester City To Announce Erling Haaland Signing Before Dortmund Vs Hertha Berlin

Erling Haaland is expected to be confirmed as Manchester City's third most expensive signing ever before the end of the week.

It is no secret that Haaland's contract at Borussia Dortmund includes a €75 million release clause.

According to SPORT1 in Germany, City informed Dortmund last week that they would be activating that clause this summer.

A Dortmund spokesperson then told SPORT1 on Monday: "The players have no training today and we allowed Erling to take care of personal matters."

It is claimed that Haaland is keen to have his future officially decided before Saturday so that he can say goodbye to Dortmund fans at their final game of the season.

Erling Haaland is set to join Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund this summer IMAGO/Sven Simon

Dortmund host Hertha Berlin on Saturday in what is effectively a dead rubber for the home team.

Win, lose or draw, Dortmund will finish the season in second place behind champions Bayern Munich.

But Haaland will be hoping to sign off in style. He scored a hat-trick in his most recent home game, but Dortmund still lost 4-3 to Bochum.

Haaland's transfer fee of €75m equates to just over £64m.

According to FourFourTwo, only Jack Grealish (£100m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£68.4m) have cost City more in their 128-year history.