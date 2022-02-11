Skip to main content

Report: Man United On Alert As Leicester Lower Youri Tielemans Asking Price

Manchester United have reportedly been boosted in their quest to sign Youri Tielemans after Leicester City were forced to lower their demands.

Tielemans has established himself as one of the Premier League's finest midfielders since arriving from Monaco in 2019.

As such the 24-year-old has attracted a long list of admirers. United top that list, according to a report by Belgian publication Het Nieuwsblad.

The report claims that United wanted to sign Tielemans last summer but Leicester's asking price of €70m was deemed too high.

But that valuation has apparently since been slashed to around €55m, while Het Nieuwsblad claim Leicester may even settle for just €40m.

Youri Tielemans pictured in action for Leicester against Man United in 2020

The main reason cited for Leicester's price-cut is that Tielemans has not signed a new contract and will this summer enter the final 12 months of his current deal.

Another factor could be the general drop in Leicester's stock in the Premier League.

Last summer the Foxes were riding high, fresh from winning the FA Cup and finishing within just one point of Champions League qualification.

After 21 matches this term, Leicester sit in 12th position and are five points closer to the relegation zone than they are the top four.

