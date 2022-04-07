Manchester United Scouts Watch £64m Villarreal Star Arnaut Danjuma Against Bayern Munich

Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma was reportedly watched by scouts from Manchester United as he starred in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Bayern Munich.

Danjuma scored his 15th goal of the season to give Villarreal a first-leg advantage in their Champions League quarter-final.

The former Bournemouth player has been cited as a future target for Liverpool, with GOAL suggesting that he is seen as a potential replacement for Sadio Mane in 2023.

But according to the Daily Mail, United are tracking the 25-year-old too and had representatives watching him on Wednesday.

The Mail also claims that Danjuma has a £64m release clause in his current contract at Villarreal.

Arnaut Danjuma pictured celebrating after scoring for Villarreal against Bayern Munich IMAGO/kolbert-press/Marc Niemeyer

United's scouts will have been impressed by Danjuma, who came close to scoring a second goal at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

He was full of praise for manager Unai Emery after the game, which ended Bayern's run of scoring in 30 consecutive Champions League matches.

"I can assure you that Unai is a tactical mastermind," Danjuma told BT Sport.

"His strategy always seems to work for us. We are confident in our manager and our manager is confident in us. It goes hand in hand."

Danjuma joined Villarreal from Bournemouth in August in a deal that could eventually earn the English club £21.3m.

He failed to score in 14 Premier League appearances in his first season in England, but contributed 17 goals and seven assists in 35 Championship games during the following campaign.

Danjuma can play on the left or as a central forward.

His strike against Bayern was his sixth Champions League goal this season.

Danjuma has been capped six times by Holland and scored twice at international level.