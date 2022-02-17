Skip to main content

Newcastle United Tipped To Break Transfer Record To Buy Eberechi Eze

Newcastle United's next statement in the transfer market could be to sign Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze.

The Magpies have already splashed out around £80m on the likes of Kieran Trippier Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes and Dan Burn since they became the richest club in world soccer late last year.

Another spending spree is expected in the summer, especially if Newcastle achieve their short-term target of avoiding relegation.

Newcastle are lining up a £45m offer for Eze, according to a report by The Sun.

The report adds that Palace rejected an offer from Newcastle in January which would have seen Eze move to St James' Park on loan for a £5m fee with a view to a £35m move at the end of the season.

But Palace might be tempted to do a deal in the summer, especially as £45m would represent a 165% increase on the £17m they paid Queens Park Rangers for the former England Under 21 international in 2020.

Eberechi Eze pictured in FA Cup action for Crystal Palace against Hartlepool in February 2022

Eberechi Eze pictured in FA Cup action for Crystal Palace against Hartlepool

If Newcastle were to pay £45m to bring Eze to Tyneside he would become their most expensive signing ever.

The Daily Mail names Joelinton as Newcastle's current record signing, having cost £40m when he arrived from Hoffenheim in 2019.

But the same source says Guimaraes will soon take Joelinton's record if Newcastle stay up this season, as add-ons will push his transfer fee from £35m to £41.5m.

Eze has phenomenal potential. His hypnotic dribbling made him one of the Premier League's most watchable attackers last season, when he got four goals and six assists.

A season earlier he netted 14 goals and made eight assists in the Championship for QPR.

Eze missed the first half of this season after suffering a freak Achilles injury last May.

He has yet to complete a full 90 minutes in the current campaign.

Eberechi Eze pictured in FA Cup action for Crystal Palace against Hartlepool in February 2022
Transfer Talk

Newcastle United Tipped To Break Transfer Record To Buy Eberechi Eze

3 minutes ago
Neymar puts his arm around PSG teammate Marco Verratti as they celebrate winning the Coupe de France in 2020
News

Neymar Says PSG Teammate Marco Verratti Is On Par With Barcelona Icons Xavi & Andres Iniesta

53 minutes ago
Ralph Hasenhuttl pictured on the sideline during Southampton's 1-1 draw at Manchester United in February 2022
News

Ralph Hasenhuttl Responds To Links With Man United Manager's Job

1 hour ago
Paul Pogba pictured waving at Manchester United fans at Old Trafford in February 2022
Transfer Talk

Paul Pogba's Patience May Make Move To One Of Man Utd's Premier League Rivals More Likely

2 hours ago
Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during Man United's game with Crystal Palace in December 2021
News

Marcus Rashford Shuts Down Claims Cristiano Ronaldo Has Irritated Man United Players

2 hours ago
Lionel Messi pictured from behind during PSG vs Real Madrid in February 2022
News

Sergio Aguero Slams Media For Lionel Messi Criticism After PSG's Loss To Real Madrid

4 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe pictured in action against Real Madrid at the Parc des Prince in February 2022
Transfer Talk

Report: Kylian Mbappe Not Yet Married To Real Madrid With Door Still Open For Liverpool & PSG

5 hours ago
Antonio Conte pictured gesturing to his Tottenham players in February 2022
News

Antonio Conte Says Spurs Got Weaker In January As He Comes To Terms With New Philosophy

6 hours ago
Xavi Hernandez pictured during Barcelona vs Espanyol in February 2022
News

Champions League Music Made Xavi "Angry" But Barcelona Boss Is Taking UEL Seriously

7 hours ago