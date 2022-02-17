Newcastle United Tipped To Break Transfer Record To Buy Eberechi Eze

Newcastle United's next statement in the transfer market could be to sign Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze.

The Magpies have already splashed out around £80m on the likes of Kieran Trippier Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes and Dan Burn since they became the richest club in world soccer late last year.

Another spending spree is expected in the summer, especially if Newcastle achieve their short-term target of avoiding relegation.

Newcastle are lining up a £45m offer for Eze, according to a report by The Sun.

The report adds that Palace rejected an offer from Newcastle in January which would have seen Eze move to St James' Park on loan for a £5m fee with a view to a £35m move at the end of the season.

But Palace might be tempted to do a deal in the summer, especially as £45m would represent a 165% increase on the £17m they paid Queens Park Rangers for the former England Under 21 international in 2020.

Eberechi Eze pictured in FA Cup action for Crystal Palace against Hartlepool IMAGO/Sebastian Frej

If Newcastle were to pay £45m to bring Eze to Tyneside he would become their most expensive signing ever.

The Daily Mail names Joelinton as Newcastle's current record signing, having cost £40m when he arrived from Hoffenheim in 2019.

But the same source says Guimaraes will soon take Joelinton's record if Newcastle stay up this season, as add-ons will push his transfer fee from £35m to £41.5m.

Eze has phenomenal potential. His hypnotic dribbling made him one of the Premier League's most watchable attackers last season, when he got four goals and six assists.

A season earlier he netted 14 goals and made eight assists in the Championship for QPR.

Eze missed the first half of this season after suffering a freak Achilles injury last May.

He has yet to complete a full 90 minutes in the current campaign.