Skip to main content

Paul Pogba's Patience May Make Move To One Of Man Utd's Premier League Rivals More Likely

Paul Pogba's reluctance to make an early decision on where he will be playing next season may increase the likelihood of him staying in the Premier League.

The Frenchman's current contract at Manchester United is set to expire at the end of June.

As he is in the final six months of his deal, Pogba is currently allowed to speak to non-English clubs and even sign a potential pre-contract agreement.

But The Telegraph report that Pogba is in no rush to sign anything.

He is said to be keeping his options open and willing to wait until the summer before committing to anyone.

That patient approach could negate the advantage currently held by clubs on the continent.

In a few months if nothing is signed in the meantime, Premier League clubs will be able to offer packages to Pogba, who The Telegraph claim will command more than £200,000 per week.

Paul Pogba pictured waving at Manchester United fans at Old Trafford in February 2022

Paul Pogba will be available on a free transfer this summer if he doesn't sign a new Man Utd contract

Not many Premier League clubs can afford those demands but two that definitely can are Newcastle United and Manchester City.

And those two clubs are his most likely English destinations, according to the latest transfer betting odds.

Sky Bet rate Newcastle as 9/1 shots to sign Pogba before the end of the summer transfer window, while City are priced as 20/1.

But based on the betting, PSG (2/1) are still leading the hunt, ahead of Juventus (3/1) and Real Madrid (4/1).

Pogba could, of course, sign another contract at Old Trafford.

Much may depend on what happens on the pitch between now and May.

Pogba has started nine Premier League games this season, which has been disrupted by a hamstring injury.

His stats in those games have been impressive. He has provided eight assists and one goal in 831 minutes.

Paul Pogba pictured waving at Manchester United fans at Old Trafford in February 2022
Transfer Talk

Paul Pogba's Patience May Make Move To One Of Man Utd's Premier League Rivals More Likely

3 minutes ago
Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during Man United's game with Crystal Palace in December 2021
News

Marcus Rashford Shuts Down Claims Cristiano Ronaldo Has Irritated Man United Players

56 minutes ago
Lionel Messi pictured from behind during PSG vs Real Madrid in February 2022
News

Sergio Aguero Slams Media For Lionel Messi Criticism After PSG's Loss To Real Madrid

2 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe pictured in action against Real Madrid at the Parc des Prince in February 2022
Transfer Talk

Report: Kylian Mbappe Not Yet Married To Real Madrid With Door Still Open For Liverpool & PSG

3 hours ago
Antonio Conte pictured gesturing to his Tottenham players in February 2022
News

Antonio Conte Says Spurs Got Weaker In January As He Comes To Terms With New Philosophy

4 hours ago
Xavi Hernandez pictured during Barcelona vs Espanyol in February 2022
News

Champions League Music Made Xavi "Angry" But Barcelona Boss Is Taking UEL Seriously

4 hours ago
Diego Simeone looks frustrated as he watches Atletico Madrid lose at home to Levante in February 2022
News

Atletico Madrid Lose To Worst Side In La Liga A Week Before Man United Come To Town

12 hours ago
Brenden Aaronson pictured in action for RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich in February 2022
News

Brenden Aaronson Bursts With Pride After First UCL Assist Against Bayern Munich

13 hours ago
Liverpool players celebrate a Mo Salah goal in their 2-0 win at Inter Milan in February 2022
News

Records Broken As Liverpool Beat Inter Milan But Diogo Jota Injury Causes Concern

14 hours ago