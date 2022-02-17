Paul Pogba's Patience May Make Move To One Of Man Utd's Premier League Rivals More Likely

Paul Pogba's reluctance to make an early decision on where he will be playing next season may increase the likelihood of him staying in the Premier League.

The Frenchman's current contract at Manchester United is set to expire at the end of June.

As he is in the final six months of his deal, Pogba is currently allowed to speak to non-English clubs and even sign a potential pre-contract agreement.

But The Telegraph report that Pogba is in no rush to sign anything.

He is said to be keeping his options open and willing to wait until the summer before committing to anyone.

That patient approach could negate the advantage currently held by clubs on the continent.

In a few months if nothing is signed in the meantime, Premier League clubs will be able to offer packages to Pogba, who The Telegraph claim will command more than £200,000 per week.

Paul Pogba will be available on a free transfer this summer if he doesn't sign a new Man Utd contract IMAGO/Martin Rickett

Not many Premier League clubs can afford those demands but two that definitely can are Newcastle United and Manchester City.

And those two clubs are his most likely English destinations, according to the latest transfer betting odds.

Sky Bet rate Newcastle as 9/1 shots to sign Pogba before the end of the summer transfer window, while City are priced as 20/1.

But based on the betting, PSG (2/1) are still leading the hunt, ahead of Juventus (3/1) and Real Madrid (4/1).

Pogba could, of course, sign another contract at Old Trafford.

Much may depend on what happens on the pitch between now and May.

Pogba has started nine Premier League games this season, which has been disrupted by a hamstring injury.

His stats in those games have been impressive. He has provided eight assists and one goal in 831 minutes.