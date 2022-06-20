Pep Guardiola: "I Don't Like To Keep Players At Man City That Are Unhappy"

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expecting Bernardo Silva to stay at the Etihad Stadium this summer despite interest from Barcelona.

Guardiola was at the Camp Nou on Monday to promote a charity match between Barcelona and City on August 24.

As well as speaking about the event, which is to raise awareness for motor neurone disease, Guardiola was asked to comment on Silva.

The 27-year-old Portugal international has told City that he wants to leave this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo, with Barca said to be his preferred destination.

"As of today, in my opinion, I think Bernardo Silva will continue with Man City next season," Guardiola told the Spanish media.

"Our goal, as a club, is for him to stay with us. This is our intention, although I don't like to keep players at Man City that are unhappy."

Barca are seemingly keen on Silva as a potential replacement for Frenkie de Jong, who is wanted by Manchester United.

Silva featured in 35 of City's 38 Premier League games last season, scoring eight goals and providing four assists.

He is not the only senior City player linked with a possible move away this summer.

Chelsea have been credited with an interest in Raheem Sterling, who scored 13 EPL goals last season.