Proposed Erling Haaland Salary At Man City Would Make Him Highest Paid Premier League Player

Manchester City are reportedly willing to make Erling Haaland the highest earner in England's Premier League.

The Borussia Dortmund goal machine is being courted by many of Europe's top clubs.

A release clause in Haaland's Dortmund contract means he can be purchased for a transfer fee of just €75m (£63m/$82m) this summer.

While that figure may represent a bargain for a 21-year-old generational talent who has scored 23 goals in 19 Champions League matches, his paycheck is expected to be astronomical.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, City is Haaland's most likely destination with personal terms having already been discussed.

The report claims that Haaland stands to earn in excess of £500,000 ($652k) per week at the Etihad Stadium.

Erling Haaland pictured in action for Borussia Dortmund on Sunday IMAGO/Maik Holter

Cristiano Ronaldo and Kevin De Bruyne are said to be the Premier League's current top earners on around £385k ($502k) per week.

A £500k weekly wage equates to an annual salary of £26m ($34m).

Haaland played for the first time in seven weeks on Sunday when he made his comeback from a muscular injury in Dortmund's 1-0 win over Arminia.

In 24 games for club and country this season, the Norway international has scored 28 goals.