Real Madrid Set Replace Dani Carvajal As Man Utd Full-Back Is Named On Three-Man Shortlist

Dani Carvajal first joined Real Madrid way back in 2002 but his time at the club is reportedly set to end this summer.

The Spain right back, who left Real for Bayer Leverkusen in 2012 only to be bought back 12 months later, is a big fans' favorite at the Bernabeu.

But the four-time Champions League winner has missed 79 games due to various injuries and ailment since the start of the 2017/18 season.

According to El Nacional, Real have reluctantly put Carvajal up for sale due to his injury record.

The report by the Spanish publication also claims that Real have drawn up a list of possible replacements for the 30-year-old.

It is said to include three Premier League players in Pedro Porro, Max Aarons and Diogo Dalot.

Dani Carvajal is reportedly set to be sold by Real Madrid this summer IMAGO/Oscar J Barroso

Pedro Porro

Porro is contracted to Manchester City, although he has never played for the Premier League champions.

The 22-year-old has spent the last 18 months on loan at Sporting Lisbon, having played for Real Valladolid in another loan spell during the 2019/20 season.

Porro is a full Spain international, with his only senior cap to date coming last year in a 2-1 win over Georgia.

Max Aarons

Also 22, Aarons has spent his entire senior career to date at Norwich City.

Aarons has won 15 caps for England at Under 21 level.

He is a full-back whose natural inclination is to attack, but he has found it difficult to get forward this season, with Norwich constantly on the back foot in games.

Diogo Dalot

Dalot cost Manchester United £19m when they signed him from Porto in 2018, as reported by BBC Sport.

He spent last season on loan at AC Milan, making 21 Serie A appearances.

This season he has played the role of understudy to Aaron Wan-Bissaka.