Robert Lewandowski Says Goodbye To Bayern Munich Teammates Before Jetting Off For Barcelona Medical

Robert Lewandowski took part in what is likely to be his final training session as a Bayern Munich player on Saturday.

He was seen hugging coaches and fellow players as he said goodbye ahead of his imminent move to Barcelona.

Lewandowski made it clear at the end of last season that he wanted to leave Bayern for a new challenge, after winning 19 trophies in eight seasons with the club.

A move to Barcelona has always been Lewandowski's first choice but the 33-year-old has had to wait patiently for the Spanish club to agree a deal with Bayern.

That deal has finally been struck, according to the Daily Mail, with Barca set to pay Bayern a transfer fee of £42.5 million plus a possible £5m more in add-ons.

Robert Lewandowski pictured waving in front of superimposed Bayern Munich and Barcelona club crests

Robert Lewandowski is on his way to Barcelona from Bayern Munich

Lewandowski is now set to jet off to Miami to undergo a medical before linking up with his new teammates.

Barca are touring the USA this summer, starting with a game against Inter Miami on Tuesday.

They then face Real Madrid in Las Vegas and Juventus in Dallas before ending their trip in New York against NY Red Bulls.

Robert Lewandowski Says Goodbye To Bayern Munich Teammates Before Jetting Off For Barcelona Medical

