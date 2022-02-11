Report: Robert Lewandowski Wants Real Madrid Move But He Is Plan B

Report: Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski Wants Real Madrid Move But Is Only Plan B

This summer is shaping up to be an exciting one for Real Madrid supporters.

Kylian Mbappe is widely expected to join from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer but he may not be the only big-name attacking arrival.

A report by Spanish newspaper AS has suggested that Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski has his heart set on a move to the Bernabeu.

It is claimed that Lewandowski has made it clear he wants to leave Bayern at the end of this season and has apparently told his agent that his priority would be to join Real.

The problem may be that he is not Real's top priority.

According to AS, Real would rather sign Erling Haaland, who is famously available for just €75m this summer due to a buyout clause in his contract.

Competition is fierce though. Any team with a spare €75m would love to spent it on the 21-year-old Norwegian, scorer of 56 goals in 57 career Bundesliga games.

So should Haaland end up anywhere other than the Bernabeu, Lewandowski could get his wish.

Robert Lewandowski pictured in action against Real Madrid in 2018 IMAGO/Sven Simon

Considering Lewandowski's age and the fact he is only under contract until 2023, AS cite €30m-€40m as a realistic price tag.

That is a lot of money for a 33-year-old but Lewandowski is no ordinary 33-year-old.

Although he has been famously overlooked for the Ballon d'Or award, Lewandowski has been named The Best FIFA Men's Player in each of the last two years.

Age has not slowed down this Polish phenom, who this season has scored 33 goals (14 more than Haaland) in 27 Bundesliga and Champions League games.