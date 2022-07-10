Tottenham Make It Clear That Four Players Are Up For Sale After 5th Summer Signing Arrives

Clement Lenglet became Tottenham's fifth summer signing on Friday when he arrived from Barcelona on a season-long loan deal.

Although Spurs did not mention it in their announcement statement, it has been reported by Eurosport that the deal includes an option for the London club to make it permanent next year.

Lenglet, 27, is a left-sided center-back who has been capped 15 times by France at senior international level.

He only started seven La Liga games for Barca last season but he is expected to feature much more regularly under Spurs manager Antonio Conte.

Conte has been on a mission to reshape his squad after qualifying for the Champions League.

He had already added Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma and Richarlison.

Now Conte is keen to get rid of some players.

According to the Daily Mail, Conte has made it clear that Harry Winks, Sergio Reguilon, Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele are all up for sale.

Those four players were all excluded from the Tottenham squad that flew to South Korea on Saturday for the club's pre-season tour.

Tottenham hope to sell Giovani Lo Celso (left) and Sergio Reguilon this summer IMAGO/Colorsport/Jed Leicester

Lo Celso and Ndombele both ended last season out on loan, at Villarreal and Lyon respectively.

Meanwhile, Spurs have already signed replacements for Reguilon and Winks by recruiting wing-back Perisic and central midfielder Bissouma.

Tottenham play a K-League XI in Seoul on Wednesday before facing Sevilla in Suwon next Saturday.