Arsenal Named As Possible Summer Bidders For Brazilian Aston Villa Midfielder

Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz is said to be on Arsenal's summer transfer wish-list.

Arsenal did not make any first-team signings during the January window, although the groundwork was laid for USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner to join from New England Revolution at the end of the season.

But Fabrizio Romano, a respected Italian journalist who specializes in transfers, is expecting the Gunners to be more active in the next window.

Many observers expect Arsenal to recruit a new striker before the start of next season. They certainly look like they need one, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having recently departed for Barcelona, while Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah could also leave on free transfers in June when their contracts expire.

As things stand, Gabriel Martinelli will be the only senior striker at Arsenal on July 1.

But there is another priority position for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, as explained by Romano in his latest transfer podcast.

"Arsenal need a midfielder, they wanted a midfielder in January," said Romano.

"Also because Elneny will leave the club so they need a player in that position. 

"Douglas Luiz is one to watch in the summer. Not only for Arsenal, they have an interest, but I'm not convinced he will extend his contract with Aston Villa, so he could be a big name on the market this summer.

"So keep an eye on Douglas Luiz, not only for Arsenal, but they have his name on the list."

As Romano eluded to, Mohamed Elneny, like Lacazette and Nketiah, is another Arsenal player whose contract is up on June 30.

Meanwhile, Luiz's Villa deal runs until the summer of 2023.

The 23-year-old, who has nine senior caps for Brazil to his name, joined Villa from Manchester City in 2019.

However, he never played for City, having spent most of his time on their books out on loan at Girona in Spain.

Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa in action against Leeds United in February 2022

