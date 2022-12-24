Yunus Musah To Liverpool Would Be A "Great Move", Says Former USMNT Striker Eric Wynalda

Former United States striker Eric Wynalda has claimed that current USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah is on Liverpool's list of transfer targets.

Musah, 20, has been at Valencia since 2019 when he moved to Spain from Arsenal's youth team.

After making 72 appearances in La Liga across the past two and a half seasons, Musah could be poised to soon return to England.

A switch to Liverpool would be a "great move" for Musah, according to Wynalda.

Wynalda, who played 106 times for the USMNT between 1990 and 2000, thinks Musah could replace Naby Keita at Anfield.

Yunus Musah pictured in action for the USMNT at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/John Dorton/Isi Photos

"He's getting a lot of attention from the EPL and it looks like Liverpool are interested from the sources I've spoken to," Wynalda told the Vegas Insider Podcast.

"Keita came to Liverpool and is a similar profile to Musah. It didn't quite work out for him and [Liverpool manager] Klopp.

"Klopp is looking at Musah in the same light. He's maybe a poor man's [Georginio] Wijnaldum, but Thiago isn't getting any younger.

"Musah is a great young talent and I think Liverpool would be a great move."

After starting all four of the USA's matches at the World Cup in Qatar, Musah has now been capped 23 times at senior international level.

He previously represented England in the Under 15, U16, U17 and U18 age groups, having spent much of his childhood in Europe.

But Musah, who was born in New York to Ghanaian parents, committed his international future to the USMNT in 2020.