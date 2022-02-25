Skip to main content

Alexandre Lacazette Told Mid-Interview That His Dramatic Winner Vs Wolves Was An Own Goal

Alexandre Lacazette was at the center of some late drama at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night.

With 94:52 on the clock, the Frenchman fired in a shot which beat Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa to give Arsenal a 2-1 win over their Premier League rivals.

Arsenal had been 1-0 down to a goal by Hee-Chan Hwang until the 82nd minute when Nicolas Pepe started the comeback.

After the turnaround was completed deep into added time, Lacazette and his teammates celebrated wildly.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Lacazette was still on a high.

He said: "I feel really happy, it is amazing to win this kind of game in the last minute.

"We really wanted this win because we know it is important to be at the top of the table.

"After conceding the first goal it was a hard game but we didn't give up until the end and this is good for the team."

The reporter interviewing Lacazette then informed him that his winning strike had actually been recorded as an own goal for Sa, because his shot had been going off target before the keeper redirected it with his hands.

Lacazette smiled and replied: "I knew it was the end of the game and Nicolas Pepe gave me a good ball. So I used what little energy I had left in my body and, with luck, it went in.

"So I am happy we have the three points. A bit sad it is not for me, but we keeping going and I know I am going to score."

Lacazette has yet to score in 2022, with his last official goal coming in a 5-0 win at Norwich on December 26.

Alexandre Lacazette screams with delight as he celebrates Arsenal's winning goal against Wolves in February 2022

Alexandre Lacazette screams with delight as he celebrates Arsenal's winning goal against Wolves

Alexandre Lacazette screams with delight as he celebrates Arsenal's winning goal against Wolves in February 2022
Watch

Alexandre Lacazette Told Mid-Interview That His Dramatic Winner Vs Wolves Was An Own Goal

By Robert Summerscales
58 seconds ago
Players of Napoli and Barcelona stand behind a banner which reads: "STOP WAR"
News

Barcelona & Napoli Promote "STOP WAR" Banner As UEFA Prepares To Strip Russia Of UCL Final

By Robert Summerscales
1 hour ago
Barcelona's players celebrate during their 4-2 win at Napoli in the 2021/22 Europa League
Features

Barcelona Player Ratings Vs Napoli As 9/10 January Signings Shine In Europa League Rout

By Robert Summerscales
2 hours ago
Harry Kane and Declan Rice pictured celebrating during England's win over Germany at Euro 2020
Transfer Talk

Why Man United Could Sign Harry Kane Or Declan Rice Even If They Miss Top Four

By Robert Summerscales
3 hours ago
Cesar Azpilicueta pictured shielding the ball from Lionel Messi during a game between Chelsea and Barcelona in 2018
Transfer Talk

Reports: Cesar Azpilicueta Offered Barcelona Contract As Chelsea Are Linked With Wing Duo

By Robert Summerscales
4 hours ago
Antonio Conte arrives at Turf Moor before the Premier League match between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur in February 2022
Features

It Is Hard To See Antonio Conte Staying At Tottenham But It Will Be Even Harder To Replace Him

By Robert Summerscales
23 hours ago
Antonio Conte screams in frustration as his Tottenham side lose to Burnley at a rainy Turf Moor
Watch

Antonio Conte Hints At Imminent Tottenham Exit After Defeat At Burnley

By Robert Summerscales
Feb 23, 2022
Anthony Elanga celebrates after scoring his first Champions League goal for Manchester United
Watch

Anthony Elanga Scores Man Utd's 500th UCL Level Goal With 1st Touch In Knockout Phase

By Robert Summerscales
Feb 23, 2022
Joao Felix lands on the ground after scoring for Atletico Madrid with a diving header against Manchester United
Watch

Joao Felix Activates Robin Van Persie Mode For Atletico Madrid Against Man United

By Robert Summerscales
Feb 23, 2022