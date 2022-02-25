Alexandre Lacazette Told Mid-Interview That His Dramatic Winner Vs Wolves Was An Own Goal

Alexandre Lacazette was at the center of some late drama at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night.

With 94:52 on the clock, the Frenchman fired in a shot which beat Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa to give Arsenal a 2-1 win over their Premier League rivals.

Arsenal had been 1-0 down to a goal by Hee-Chan Hwang until the 82nd minute when Nicolas Pepe started the comeback.

After the turnaround was completed deep into added time, Lacazette and his teammates celebrated wildly.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Lacazette was still on a high.

He said: "I feel really happy, it is amazing to win this kind of game in the last minute.

"We really wanted this win because we know it is important to be at the top of the table.

"After conceding the first goal it was a hard game but we didn't give up until the end and this is good for the team."

The reporter interviewing Lacazette then informed him that his winning strike had actually been recorded as an own goal for Sa, because his shot had been going off target before the keeper redirected it with his hands.

Lacazette smiled and replied: "I knew it was the end of the game and Nicolas Pepe gave me a good ball. So I used what little energy I had left in my body and, with luck, it went in.

"So I am happy we have the three points. A bit sad it is not for me, but we keeping going and I know I am going to score."

Lacazette has yet to score in 2022, with his last official goal coming in a 5-0 win at Norwich on December 26.