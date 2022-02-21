No Translator Needed To Know How Tottenham Boss Was Feeling After Win At Man City

Skip to main content

Antonio Conte Cam: No Translator Needed To Know How Spurs Boss Felt After Win At Man City

Tottenham Hotspur's win at Manchester City on Saturday was one of the most dramatic games the Premier League has produced so far this season.

Spurs had led twice before City leveled via a VAR-assisted penalty in added time. But the drama did not end in the 92nd minute.

Three minutes later, Spurs hit the front again as Harry Kane scored his second goal of the game to seal a 3-2 win to end City's run of 10 consecutive home victories.

Kane's fine headed winner sparked joyous scenes on the pitch and in the section of the Etihad Stadium reserved for away fans.

Wild celebrations took place near the Tottenham dugout too.

Spurs manager Antonio Conte was seen sprinting from the side of the pitch and jumping into the arms of his coaching staff, before sharing the love with a group of substitutes.

Conte had hit the headlines in the build-up to Saturday's game after he appeared to indirectly criticize the club over Tottenham's lack of net additions in the January transfer window.

His comments had come in an interview given to Sky Sport Italia and Conte later blamed a poor translation, before suggesting he will no longer talk about Spurs in his mother tongue.

"The club now doesn't want me to speak to Italian media because the translation was not so clear with my thoughts," he said on Friday, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

But there was no uncertainty about Conte's thoughts or his mood a day later when he was pictured celebrating Tottenham's biggest win of the season.

Conte's Tottenham project may not be going as smoothly as he had hoped, but he is clearly still very much up for the fight.

Antonio Conte celebrates with Dejan Kulusevski after Tottenham beat Man City in February 2022

By Robert Summerscales
2 minutes ago
