Watch New Arsenal Keeper Matt Turner Refuse To Sign New England Jersey For Tottenham Fan

Matt Turner said goodbye to New England Revolution fans on Sunday and was mobbed with autograph requests.

But Turner did not grant every request after New England's 2-1 win over Minnesota United at Gillette Stadium.

Video footage shows Turner getting handed a New England jersey with his name and number on it and almost signing it before pulling away.

The reason for Turner's changing his mind was that the fan who passed him the jersey was wearing a Tottenham Hotspur shirt.

Turner will officially become an Arsenal player on July 1 and it seems that he is already well aware of his new club's rivalry with Spurs.

"Oh no, no. That's disgusting," remarked Turning in a fairly light tone as he moved onto the next shirt to sign.

The Spurs fan then told Turner: "You're the Arsenal player I'll ever like."

But that was not enough to persuade Turner, who muttered the word "disgusting" again before walking away.

Turner is likely to be Arsenal's second choice goalkeeper behind Aaron Ramsdale.

Current no.2 Bernd Leno has been tipped to leave Arsenal this summer.

Matt Turner pictured applauding New England Revolution fans in June 2022 before leaving the club to join Arsenal

