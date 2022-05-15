Skip to main content

Watch Ashley Barnes Give Tottenham Helping Hand In Narrow Win Over Burnley

Tottenham won their second home game in 64 hours by beating Burnley 1-0 in Sunday's early Premier League game.

Spurs, still on a high after Thursday's 3-0 thrashing of north London rivals Arsenal, dominated possession with 69% against relegation battlers Burnley.

But chances were hand to come by for Antonio Conte's men as Burnley sat deep and were very well disciplined for much of the game.

The game's main moment of controversy occurred moments before the half-time whistle had been due.

Spurs defender Davinson Sanchez flicked the ball on inside the Burnley penalty area, where it brushed the outstretched arm of Ashley Barnes.

Referee Kevin Friend was unmoved at first but he was then advised to wait as a VAR check took place. Friend then visited his pitch-side monitor where he decided to award Spurs a spot-kick.

Harry Kane duly converted, striking the ball low to Nick Pope's right as the keeper stood still anticipating a shot down the middle.

But Pope was Burnley's best player and without him Spurs would have added to their lead in the second period.

Pope finished the game having made six saves, compared to just one stop made by Tottenham's Hugo Lloris.

Lloris was beaten early in the second half when he was unable to get to a long-range strike from Barnes, but luckily for the Frenchman it hit the post and bounced clear.

