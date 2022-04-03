Broken Glass In Penalty Area Delays Rangers Vs Celtic After Fan Throws Bottle At Joe Hart

Celtic extended their domestic unbeaten run to 32 games with a 2-1 win at Rangers on Sunday.

Rangers took an early lead courtesy of Aaron Ramsey's first ever Ibrox goal, but Celtic turned the game around before half-time thanks to strikes from Tom Rogic and Cameron Carter-Vickers.

The start of the second half was then delayed after Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart reported to the referee that his penalty area was full of broken glass.

Shards and other debris were then removed by Rangers ground staff before the match could resume.

At least one bottle had been thrown towards Hart but fortunately the ex-England keeper was not hit.

Other projectiles were thrown onto the field - including coins - from individuals among the Rangers section of fans at Ibrox.

Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart, Rangers ground staff and referee William Collum search for shards of broken glass at Ibrox Sky Sports

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton took to Twitter to brand the culprits as "scumbags".

Sutton wrote: "Absolute scumbags throwing glass bottles on to the pitch. How low can some people go. This is how this game will be remembered now."

Another former Celtic striker, Andy Walker, was commentating on the match for Sky Sports and described the scenes as "shameful".