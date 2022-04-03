Skip to main content

Broken Glass In Penalty Area Delays Rangers Vs Celtic After Fan Throws Bottle At Joe Hart

Celtic extended their domestic unbeaten run to 32 games with a 2-1 win at Rangers on Sunday.

Rangers took an early lead courtesy of Aaron Ramsey's first ever Ibrox goal, but Celtic turned the game around before half-time thanks to strikes from Tom Rogic and Cameron Carter-Vickers.

The start of the second half was then delayed after Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart reported to the referee that his penalty area was full of broken glass.

Shards and other debris were then removed by Rangers ground staff before the match could resume.

At least one bottle had been thrown towards Hart but fortunately the ex-England keeper was not hit.

Other projectiles were thrown onto the field - including coins - from individuals among the Rangers section of fans at Ibrox.

Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart, Rangers ground staff and referee William Collum search for shards of broken glass at Ibrox

Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart, Rangers ground staff and referee William Collum search for shards of broken glass at Ibrox

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton took to Twitter to brand the culprits as "scumbags".

Sutton wrote: "Absolute scumbags throwing glass bottles on to the pitch. How low can some people go. This is how this game will be remembered now."

Another former Celtic striker, Andy Walker, was commentating on the match for Sky Sports and described the scenes as "shameful".

Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart, Rangers ground staff and referee William Collum search for shards of broken glass at Ibrox
Watch

Broken Glass In Penalty Area Delays Rangers Vs Celtic After Fan Throws Bottle At Joe Hart

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
Thomas Tuchel and wife Sissi pictured in 2018 watching tennis at the Paris Masters
News

Thomas Tuchel's Wife Sissi Files For Divorce After 13 Years Of Marriage To Chelsea Manager

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Karim Benzema scores a penalty for Real Madrid against Celta Vigo in 2021
News

Karim Benzema Becomes Top Penalty Taker In Europe... Only To Lose Title In Same Game

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire pictured during his side's Premier League game against Leicester in April 2022
News

Manchester United Fans Show Support For Harry Maguire But More Booing From Leicester End

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel pictured watching his side's 4-1 loss to Brentford in April 2022
News

Shocked Thomas Tuchel Says Chelsea "Stopped Defending" During 4-1 Loss To Brentford

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
Christian Eriksen celebrates after scoring his first Premier League goal for Brentford in a 4-1 win at Chelsea
Watch

Watch Christian Eriksen Score His First Premier League Goal For Brentford In Big Win At Chelsea

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago
A general view of the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor
News

2022 FIFA World Cup Fixtures In Full As England And USMNT Both Play On Day One After Qatar

By Robert SummerscalesApr 1, 2022
England manager Gareth Southgate pictured at the draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

Gareth Southgate Speaks Highly Of USMNT As England Manager Reacts To World Cup Draw

By Robert SummerscalesApr 1, 2022
USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter pictured in Qatar at the draw ceremony ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup
News

Gregg Berhalter Gives Verdict On World Cup Draw And Group B Opponents

By Robert SummerscalesApr 1, 2022