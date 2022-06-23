Video Shows Bruno Fernandes Blasting Alex Telles And Fred In Sweary Training Ground Exchange

A video has gone viral this week showing Bruno Fernandes telling Manchester United teammates Fred and Alex Telles to "stop being such ballers".

The incident took place last season at United's Carrington training center while Telles was filming a 'day in the life' video with marketing agency O Clube Football.

Telles and fellow Brazil international Fred were talking to a film crew in the car park when Fernandes interrupted them by shouting from inside the building.

The swear-filled exchange began with Fernandes shouting: "Stop being such ballers. You are here to play football, not film it. Film my d**k!"

Manchester United trio Bruno Fernandes, Alex Telles and Fred (left to right) pictured during the 2021 Europa League final IMAGO/PA Images/Rafal Oleksiewicz

Telles then fired back at Fernandes: "Chill out you f****r!"

It is not clear whether Fernandes was genuinely annoyed at his teammates or if he was just joking.

But allegations of a lack of professionalism in United's locker room were frequently reported during the 2021/22 season, which ended as the club's worst in the Premier League era.

Some fans on Twitter seemed to believe that Fernandes was genuine in his fury and also that it demonstrated why he is a strong candidate to replace Harry Maguire as captain.