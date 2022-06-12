Captain Erling Haaland Hits 20-Goal Mark For Norway In Dominant Display Against Sweden

Erling Haaland reached the 20-goal mark in international soccer by scoring twice in Norway's 3-2 win over Sweden on Sunday.

His 19th and 20th goals came in only his 21st senior appearance for Norway and at the tender age of 21 years, 10 months and 22 days.

Manchester City's new signing ended the UEFA Nations League match as Norway's captain.

Regular skipper Martin Odegaard handed him the armband in the 66th minute when he was subbed off.

Erling Haaland pictured wearing the Norway captain's armband after taking it from Martin Odegaard (left) during their side's 3-2 win over Sweden IMAGO/Bildbyran/Jon Olav Nesvold

Haaland's first goal of the game was a header from a Fredrik Bjorkan cross.

He then made it 2-0 with a penalty kick.

After Emil Forsberg pulled a goal back for Sweden, Haaland helped to restore Norway's two-goal lead by providing an assist for Alexander Sorloth.

Haaland was the star of the show and one young fan ran onto the field in an attempt to grab a selfie with the main man.

Sweden grabbed another consolation goal in the fifth minute of added time but it was too little, too late.

Norway's victory saw them move to 10 points after four games in Nations League Group B4.

Haaland has scored five of Norway's six goals in the competition.