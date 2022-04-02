Skip to main content

Watch Christian Eriksen Score His First Premier League Goal For Brentford In Big Win At Chelsea

Christian Eriksen scored his first Premier League goal in 826 days as his feel-good comeback story continued at Stamford Bridge.

Eriksen, fresh from his two goals for Denmark during the international break, netted just after half time to help Brentford beat Chelsea 4-1.

The goal came from a counter-attack led by Bryan Mbeumo.

As Mbeumo carried the ball forward down the left side of the pitch, he was pursued by three Chelsea players.

But Marcos Alonso, N'Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech all failed to track Eriksen, who was sprinting forward to offer support.

Mbeumo was able to play a square pass into Eriksen's path and the former Tottenham star lifted a left-footed shot over Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy.

It was Eriksen's first Premier League goal for Brentford.

He had not netted in this competition since December 2019 when he was on the scoresheet for Spurs in a 2-2 draw at Norwich.

Brentford's shock win saw them move 11 points clear of the relegation zone in their first ever Premier League season.

The Bees are just the third team to beat Chelsea in this season's EPL, after West Ham's 3-2 win in December and Manchester City's 1-0 wins in September and January.

A Chelsea win looked on the cards when Antonio Rudiger fired Chelsea ahead on 48 minutes.

But Vitaly Janelt scored twice either side of Eriksen's goal to silence Stamford Bridge, before Yoane Wissa completed the thrashing late on.

Eriksen joined Brentford in January on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

It came after his contract with Inter Milan was terminated by mutual consent in December.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 in June last year and was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) as part of his treatment.

Italian rules dictate that players fitted with an ICD cannot play in Serie A.

Christian Eriksen celebrates after scoring his first Premier League goal for Brentford in a 4-1 win at Chelsea

Christian Eriksen celebrates after scoring his first Premier League goal for Brentford in a 4-1 win at Chelsea

Christian Eriksen celebrates after scoring his first Premier League goal for Brentford in a 4-1 win at Chelsea
Watch

Watch Christian Eriksen Score His First Premier League Goal For Brentford In Big Win At Chelsea

By Robert Summerscales33 minutes ago
A general view of the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor
News

2022 FIFA World Cup Fixtures In Full As England And USMNT Both Play On Day One After Qatar

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago
England manager Gareth Southgate pictured at the draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

Gareth Southgate Speaks Highly Of USMNT As England Manager Reacts To World Cup Draw

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter pictured in Qatar at the draw ceremony ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup
News

Gregg Berhalter Gives Verdict On World Cup Draw And Group B Opponents

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
Lothar Matthaus holds up the name "USA" during the draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
Features

Plotting The USMNT's Potential Path To FIFA World Cup Glory In Qatar

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago
A picture showing the giant screen on display at the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw in Qatar
News

Full FIFA World Cup Draw Confirmed As USMNT Meet England In Group Stage At Qatar 2022

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago
Lionel Messi pictured playing for Argentina in a World Cup qualifier against Venezuela in March 2022
News

Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi Will Equal World Cup Appearance Record In Qatar

By Robert SummerscalesApr 1, 2022
Jurgen Klopp pictured interacting with the crowd at Anfield after Liverpool's win over Brentford in January 2022
News

Jurgen Klopp Tells Liverpool Fans Not To Come To Anfield If They "Can't Shout And Sing"

By Robert SummerscalesApr 1, 2022
Gerard Pique puts his finger to his lips after scoring for Barcelona at Espanyol in 2018
News

Gerard Pique Enjoys Playing Espanyol More Than Real Madrid And Says "It's Better Than Sex"

By Robert SummerscalesApr 1, 2022