Watch Christian Eriksen Score His First Premier League Goal For Brentford In Big Win At Chelsea

Christian Eriksen scored his first Premier League goal in 826 days as his feel-good comeback story continued at Stamford Bridge.

Eriksen, fresh from his two goals for Denmark during the international break, netted just after half time to help Brentford beat Chelsea 4-1.

The goal came from a counter-attack led by Bryan Mbeumo.

As Mbeumo carried the ball forward down the left side of the pitch, he was pursued by three Chelsea players.

But Marcos Alonso, N'Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech all failed to track Eriksen, who was sprinting forward to offer support.

Mbeumo was able to play a square pass into Eriksen's path and the former Tottenham star lifted a left-footed shot over Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy.

It was Eriksen's first Premier League goal for Brentford.

He had not netted in this competition since December 2019 when he was on the scoresheet for Spurs in a 2-2 draw at Norwich.

Brentford's shock win saw them move 11 points clear of the relegation zone in their first ever Premier League season.

The Bees are just the third team to beat Chelsea in this season's EPL, after West Ham's 3-2 win in December and Manchester City's 1-0 wins in September and January.

A Chelsea win looked on the cards when Antonio Rudiger fired Chelsea ahead on 48 minutes.

But Vitaly Janelt scored twice either side of Eriksen's goal to silence Stamford Bridge, before Yoane Wissa completed the thrashing late on.

Eriksen joined Brentford in January on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

It came after his contract with Inter Milan was terminated by mutual consent in December.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 in June last year and was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) as part of his treatment.

Italian rules dictate that players fitted with an ICD cannot play in Serie A.