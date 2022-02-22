Christian Pulisic Hits His 6th UCL Goal But Misses The Griddy As Chelsea Beat Lille

Christian Pulisic Hits His 6th Champions League Goal But Misses The Griddy As Chelsea Beat Lille

Christian Pulisic scored Chelsea's second goal in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Lille in their Champions League last 16 first leg in London.

It was the American's sixth goal of his UCL career - his fourth in the colors of Chelsea.

After sliding on his knees, he decided to mark the occasion by performing a version of 'The Griddy' dance which has taken the NFL by storm.

Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Adam Thielen, Kirk Cousins and Odell Beckham Jr. have all hit The Griddy this season.

But USMNT star Pulisic certainly did not hit it convincingly as he appeared to change his mind mid-performance and ended up celebrating by hugging Kai Havertz instead.

CBS Sports Golazo tweeted a video of the 23-year-old's celebration, alongside the question: "Did Christian Pulisic hit the griddy?!"

Christian Pulisic slides on his knees after scoring for Chelsea against Lille in the Champions League IMAGO/Sportimage/Paul Terry

One user replied: "He started and then realized how bad it was".

Another wrote: "Definitely did not hit it..."

Chelsea had earlier taken the lead against Lille courtesy of Havertz.

German Havertz, who scored the winning goal to help Chelsea lift the FIFA Club World Cup less than a fortnight ago, made it 1-0 on eight minutes

Pulisic's strike, which was set up by N'Golo Kante, then came just after the hour-mark.

Chelsea will take their 2-0 lead to France for the second leg on March 16, but next up is the EFL Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday.