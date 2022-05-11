Skip to main content

Watch Awful Dan James Tackle That Ended His Season And Maybe Mateo Kovacic's Too

Dan James will not play again for Leeds United this season after being sent off for an awful tackle during Wednesday's 3-0 home loss to Chelsea.

Leeds have two matches left to play in their bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League, but James will be suspended for both of them.

James was shown a straight red card by referee Anthony Taylor midway through the first half at Elland Road after recklessly lunging into a challenge on Mateo Kovacic.

He and manager Jesse Marsch protested against the red card on the basis that James had played the ball.

This was true but he did so with excessive force, while out of control and endangering an opponent.

Indeed, moments after James had left the pitch Kovacic followed him, after being unable to shake off an injury sustained by the Welshman's wild tackle.

Leeds winger Dan James (left) pictured jumping into a bad tackle on Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic

It could well be that, like James, Kovacic is unable to play again this season.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said after the match that it was "unlikely" that the midfielder would recover in time to face Liverpool in Saturday's FA Cup final.

"I tell you not as a coach or an expert, but I think it's unlikely we will see him," Tuchel said on Kovacic's chances of playing at Wembley, as reported by The Express.

Tuchel added: "If Mateo misses it I am very disappointed because he was a clear starter.

"You saw the quality with Jorginho and him in midfield when it was 11 against 11. We will see. Maybe we have a miracle.

"I did not see the challenge live. I just saw it from a distance and I'm not good at looking at these situations because it hurts me. Everyone told me it was a red card."

Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Romelu Lukaku scored Chelsea's goals in their dominant win At Elland Road.

Watch

