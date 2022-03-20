Skip to main content

Was Ivan Toney Being Humble Or Disrespecting Brentford In Latest Viral Video?

Ivan Toney has starred in another viral video that is unlikely to impress Brentford fans.

Earlier this year, Toney apologized after being recorded saying "F*** Brentford" while partying in Dubai.

In that apology, issued on Instagram, Toney acknowledged that he had "used language that was unacceptable"

He added that the version of the video that went viral had been "cut short and edited, but I have to accept the impact this has had and I realize I should not have put myself in that position.

“I have explained to the gaffer what happened and apologized to him but I also want to apologize to all Brentford fans. I respect the way you all support the team and I have to say how much I love playing for the club and for you."

But Toney's name was trending again on Sunday after he was filmed chatting with a man through the window of his car.

This time there was no swearing but Toney answered: "Nowhere exciting", when quizzed about which team he played for.

Ivan Toney pictured playing for Brentford in the 2021/22 season

The conversation in the latest video began with Toney being asked what his favorite cryptocurrency was.

"I don't know," he replied. "The one that makes a lot of money."

After establishing that Toney was not an expert on the subject, the crypto chat was wrapped up with a friendly fist bump before the striker was asked: "What do you do?"

"Professional footballer," responded Toney, who was then asked his name.

After telling the video-maker, Toney was asked: "Where are you playing?"

He replied: "Nowhere exciting."

This was seen as another Brentford diss by many fans on social media. But not everyone viewed it this way.

Others believed that Toney may have just been politely shutting down the conversation. After all, it must be rather embarrassing to have to explain to someone why you are famous.

British people are well known for being self-deprecating too, so Toney was maybe just trying to be humble, rather than taking the opportunity to boast about being a Premier League player.

Toney is currently in fine scoring form. Although he did not find the net in Sunday's 2-1 defeat by Leicester, he had hit eight goals in his previous six games.

But that form was not quite enough to convince Gareth Southgate to call him up to the latest England squad.

Was Ivan Toney Being Humble Or Disrespecting Brentford In Latest Viral Video?

