Watch Dimitri Payet Score The Best Goal In Europa Conference League's Short History

The Europa Conference League has only been going for just under a season.

So it is save to say that this effort from Dimitri Payet is the best goal the tournament has witnessed to date.

Payet has multiple stunning strikes on his CV, but his goal for Marseille against PAOK in the first leg of their quarter-final on Thursday was easily one of his best ever.

It came just before half-time at the Stade Orange Velodrome after Cengiz Under had teed him up from a corner kick.

Under's corner found Payet lurking outside the penalty area, 25 yards from goal.

The ball bounced one before arriving in Payet's path and the former West Ham star nailed a half-volley which flew into the top corner of the PAOK goal.

Marseille went on to win the game 2-1.

Payet had earlier set up Gerson for the opening goal.

Substitute Omar El Kaddouri pulled one back for PAOK, before Gerson was sent off late on.

Marseille ended Thursday as favorites to win the first ever UEFA Europa Conference League.

Leicester and Roma are the other main contenders, according to bookmakers. But neither of them won their respective first legs.

Roma lost 2-1 away to Bodo/Glimt, while Leicester were held to a 0-0 draw at home by PSV.