Skip to main content

Watch Dimitri Payet Score The Best Goal In Europa Conference League's Short History

The Europa Conference League has only been going for just under a season.

So it is save to say that this effort from Dimitri Payet is the best goal the tournament has witnessed to date.

Payet has multiple stunning strikes on his CV, but his goal for Marseille against PAOK in the first leg of their quarter-final on Thursday was easily one of his best ever.

It came just before half-time at the Stade Orange Velodrome after Cengiz Under had teed him up from a corner kick.

Under's corner found Payet lurking outside the penalty area, 25 yards from goal.

The ball bounced one before arriving in Payet's path and the former West Ham star nailed a half-volley which flew into the top corner of the PAOK goal.

Marseille went on to win the game 2-1.

Payet had earlier set up Gerson for the opening goal.

Substitute Omar El Kaddouri pulled one back for PAOK, before Gerson was sent off late on.

Marseille ended Thursday as favorites to win the first ever UEFA Europa Conference League.

Leicester and Roma are the other main contenders, according to bookmakers. But neither of them won their respective first legs.

Roma lost 2-1 away to Bodo/Glimt, while Leicester were held to a 0-0 draw at home by PSV.

Dimitri Payet celebrates after scoring a stunning goal for Marseille in the Europa Conference League against PAOK

Dimitri Payet celebrates after scoring a stunning goal for Marseille in the Europa Conference League against PAOK

Dimitri Payet celebrates after scoring a stunning goal for Marseille in the Europa Conference League against PAOK
Watch

Watch Dimitri Payet Score The Best Goal In Europa Conference League's Short History

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
Ferran Torres celebrates after scoring for Barcelona in their 1-1 draw at Frankfurt in April 2022
Watch

Further Proof Tiki-Taka Is Back As Brilliant Barcelona Team Goal Earns Draw In Frankfurt

By Robert Summerscales33 minutes ago
A pitch invader is ejected by security during the first leg of West Ham's Europa League quarter-final against Lyon
Watch

David Moyes Furious As Pitch Invader Halts West Ham Attack In Europa League Draw With Lyon

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Mo Salah pictured shaking hands with Jurgen Klopp after being subbed off during Liverpool's win over Watford in April 2022
News

No Mo Salah As David James Picks Man City And Liverpool Combined XI

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Kylian Mbappe pictured celebrating a goal for PSG against Lorient in April 2022
Transfer Talk

Kylian Mbappe "More Likely" To Stay At PSG Than Move To Real Madrid

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Fabio Carvalho pictured in action for Fulham in March 2022
News

Details Of Fabio Carvalho's "Done Deal" Transfer To Liverpool, Including Fee And Contract Length

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Arnaut Danjuma pictured celebrating after scoring for Villarreal against Bayern Munich in April 2022
Transfer Talk

Manchester United Scouts Watch £64m Villarreal Star Arnaut Danjuma Against Bayern Munich

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Sergio Aguero (center) pictured scoring against QPR to win the Premier League title for Manchester City in May 2012
News

Sergio Aguero Statue To Be Unveiled 10 Years After Man City's First Premier League Title Win

By Robert Summerscales7 hours ago
Frank Lampard looks dejected while watching Everton's 3-2 loss at Burnley in April 2022
News

Everton Must Sack Frank Lampard Or "Go Down 100%", Says Former Striker Victor Anichebe

By Robert Summerscales8 hours ago