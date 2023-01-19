Skip to main content

Erling Haaland Scores First Goal Of 2023 As Manchester City Fight Back To Beat Tottenham

Erling Haaland scored his first goal of 2023 as Manchester City came from 2-0 down to beat Tottenham 4-2 on Thursday night.

Haaland had failed to find the net in each of his previous three games - his longest goal drought since he joined City.

But the Norway international headed home City's equalizer in the 53rd minute of a pulsating Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland pictured (center) scoring his first goal of 2023

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland pictured (center) scoring his first goal of 2023

Spurs had earlier stunned City with two late goals at the end of the first half.

City were booed off by their own fans at half-time after Dejan Kulusevski and Emerson Royal had given the away side a 2-0 lead.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

But that lead was wiped out inside the first eight minutes of the second half by a predatory finish from Julian Alvarez followed by Haaland's 22nd EPL goal of the season.

Riyad Mahrez, who had assisted Haaland for City's second goal, then completed the turnaround by scoring twice.

Mahrez's first goal arrived on 63 minutes when his low deflected shot beat Hugo Lloris inside his near post.

The Algerian's second came in the 90th minute when he punished an error by Spurs defender Clement Lenglet.

City's victory saw them close the gap on EPL leaders Arsenal to five points.

Pep Guardiola's team can move to within two points of their title rivals by beating Wolves on Sunday.

But Arsenal will have played two games fewer than City after that match.

In This Article (2)

Manchester City
Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland pictured (center) scoring his first goal of 2023
Watch

Erling Haaland Scores First Goal Of 2023 As Manchester City Fight Back To Beat Tottenham

By Robert Summerscales
A general view from the outside of the Bernabeu on a Champions League night
News

World's Top 20 Richest Soccer Clubs Based On Revenue: Real Madrid 2nd, Barcelona 7th

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Kylian Mbappe pictured during a friendly game between PSG and a Saudi Pro League XI in January 2023
Watch

Watch All Nine Goals From Crazy Friendly Game Starring Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi And Kylian Mbappe

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured after scoring his second goal against PSG for a Saudi Pro League XI in a friendly game in January 2023
Watch

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Score His Second Goal In Saudi Exhibition By Punishing Sergio Ramos Error

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo and Keylor Navas pictured clashing during PSG's friendly game with a Saudi Pro League XI
Watch

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Score From Penalty After Being Punched In Face By Keylor Navas

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi pictured celebrating after scoring from a free-kick for PSG against Nice in October 2022
Watch

Watch Lionel Messi Upstage Cristiano Ronaldo Inside First Three Minutes Of Saudi Friendly

By Robert Summerscales
Anton Walkes pictured playing for Charlotte FC in October 2022
News

Charlotte FC Player Anton Walkes Dies Aged 25 After Boating Accident In Miami

By Robert Summerscales
A view of a giant screen at Al Bayt Stadium after Ecuador's early goal against Qatar was disallowed by a VAR review
News

Huge VAR Change To Be Tested At FIFA Club World Cup

By Robert Summerscales
A TV camera operator at Lusail Stadium pictured filming the 2022 World Cup final between Argentina and France
News

FIFA World Cup Final Beat Super Bowl LVI By More Than One BILLION Viewers In TV Ratings

By Robert Summerscales