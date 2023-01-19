Erling Haaland Scores First Goal Of 2023 As Manchester City Fight Back To Beat Tottenham

Erling Haaland scored his first goal of 2023 as Manchester City came from 2-0 down to beat Tottenham 4-2 on Thursday night.

Haaland had failed to find the net in each of his previous three games - his longest goal drought since he joined City.

But the Norway international headed home City's equalizer in the 53rd minute of a pulsating Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland pictured (center) scoring his first goal of 2023 IMAGO/Sportimage/Darren Staples

Spurs had earlier stunned City with two late goals at the end of the first half.

City were booed off by their own fans at half-time after Dejan Kulusevski and Emerson Royal had given the away side a 2-0 lead.

But that lead was wiped out inside the first eight minutes of the second half by a predatory finish from Julian Alvarez followed by Haaland's 22nd EPL goal of the season.

Riyad Mahrez, who had assisted Haaland for City's second goal, then completed the turnaround by scoring twice.

Mahrez's first goal arrived on 63 minutes when his low deflected shot beat Hugo Lloris inside his near post.

The Algerian's second came in the 90th minute when he punished an error by Spurs defender Clement Lenglet.

City's victory saw them close the gap on EPL leaders Arsenal to five points.

Pep Guardiola's team can move to within two points of their title rivals by beating Wolves on Sunday.

But Arsenal will have played two games fewer than City after that match.