(Video) Superb Fan Footage Captures Lionel Messi's Incredible Assist for Julian Alvarez

Smartphones have changed the way many fans watch top-level soccer matches.

Go to any Premier League, Champions League or World Cup game and you will find yourself surrounded by people trying to record various moments of action through their iPhone or Android (other mobile phones are available).

One assumes that the majority of footage taken by fans is pretty unimpressive, especially because these games are also being shot in HD by 30+ TV cameras.

But every now and again a fan is able to capture something special.

One such example emerged on Tuesday when fan footage of Lionel Messi's incredible assist for Julian Alvarez went viral on social media.

A fan sat close to the action at Lusail Stadium had filmed Messi toying with Josko Gvardiol for 12 seconds before putting the ball on a plate for Alvarez.

This was the goal that sealed Argentina's 3-0 win over Croatia in their World Cup semi-final.

It was Alvarez's second goal of the game.

Messi had earlier opened the scoring from the penalty spot.