Skip to main content

Ferran Torres And Stefan Savic Sent Off For Wrestling As Barcelona Win At Atletico Madrid

Barcelona won 1-0 at Atletico Madrid on Sunday night to move three points clear at the top of La Liga.

Ousmane Dembele scored the game's only goal midway through the first half when he fired home from 10 yards after excellent build-up play from Gavi and Pedri.

Robert Lewandowski missed the game through suspension so Ansu Fati started in the central striking role before being replaced by Ferran Torres on 57 minutes.

But Torres did not end the match. The former Manchester City forward was sent off in added time for wrestling with Stefan Savic.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Atletico center-back Savic also saw red after the pair had grappled with each other on the floor.

Both Torres and Lewandowski will now be suspended for Barca's next league game against Getafe.

Ferran Torres (left) and Stefan Savic pictured wrestling during Barcelona's game at Atletico Madrid in January 2023

Ferran Torres (left) and Stefan Savic pictured wrestling during Barcelona's win at Atletico Madrid

In This Article (2)

Barcelona
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid

Gareth Bale pictured applauding Tottenham fans after a game in May 2021
News

LAFC, Tottenham & Real Madrid Celebrate Gareth Bale's Career After Welsh Icon Retires

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi pictured celebrating after scoring for Barcelona against Manchester United in the 2009 Champions League final
Features

Lionel Messi Vs Cristiano Ronaldo Head-To-Head Record: Argentina Ace 16-11 Up Ahead Of Latest Meeting In Saudi Arabia

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi pictured in action during a UEFA Champions League game between Barcelona and Juventus in December 2020
News

PSG Confirm Date For Saudi Friendly: Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Face Lionel Messi

By Robert Summerscales
Ferran Torres (left) and Stefan Savic pictured wrestling during Barcelona's game at Atletico Madrid in January 2023
Watch

Ferran Torres And Stefan Savic Sent Off For Wrestling As Barcelona Win At Atletico Madrid

By Robert Summerscales
A general view from inside of St. James' Park in Newcastle in December 2022
Features

Premier League Rich List: All 20 Clubs Ranked By Combined Net Worth Of Owners

By Robert Summerscales
Players from Manchester City pictured celebrating during a 4-0 win over Chelsea in round three of the 2022/23 FA Cup
News

Man City Flex Squad Strength By Crushing Chelsea Without Erling Haaland Or Kevin De Bruyne

By Robert Summerscales
Reading manager Paul Ince pictured in January 2023
News

FA Cup Fourth Round Draw Sets Up Old Trafford Reunion For Former Manchester United Star

By Robert Summerscales
Riyad Mahrez pictured jumping in the air after scoring a brilliant free-kick goal for Manchester City against Chelsea in the 2022/23 FA Cup
Watch

Watch Riyad Mahrez Score Stunning FA Cup Free-Kick Against Chelsea

By Robert Summerscales
Benoit Badiashile pictured in the crowd at Stamford Bridge shortly after signing for Chelsea from Monaco in January 2023
News

Chelsea Issue Squad Number Update As New Signing Takes Legendary No.4 Jersey

By Robert Summerscales