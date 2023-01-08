Ferran Torres And Stefan Savic Sent Off For Wrestling As Barcelona Win At Atletico Madrid

Barcelona won 1-0 at Atletico Madrid on Sunday night to move three points clear at the top of La Liga.

Ousmane Dembele scored the game's only goal midway through the first half when he fired home from 10 yards after excellent build-up play from Gavi and Pedri.

Robert Lewandowski missed the game through suspension so Ansu Fati started in the central striking role before being replaced by Ferran Torres on 57 minutes.

But Torres did not end the match. The former Manchester City forward was sent off in added time for wrestling with Stefan Savic.

Atletico center-back Savic also saw red after the pair had grappled with each other on the floor.

Both Torres and Lewandowski will now be suspended for Barca's next league game against Getafe.