Gareth Bale And Giorgio Chiellini Watch LAFC Beat LA Galaxy In Five-Goal Thriller

Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini were both at Los Angeles FC's Banc of California Stadium on Friday to see their new team beat LA Galaxy 3-2 in El Trafico.

Neither player got on the pitch during the match but Bale and Chiellini ended the night on the field celebrating in front of their fans.

Bale had also been on the pitch before the match when he was presented to LAFC supporters after completing his free transfer from Real Madrid.

After giving and receiving applause, Bale took his seat in the stands while Chiellini was named as a substitute following his arrival from Juventus.

Giorgio Chiellini (no.14) pictured in a substitutes' vest at El Trafico between LAFC and LA Galaxy in July 2022

The game was a classic. Jose Cifuentes scored twice for LAFC either side of a Samuel Grandsir equalizer before Cristian Arango made it 3-1 on 72 minutes.

Arango's goal was celebrated by Bale and Chiellini on the sidelines.

Bale was seen grinning and clapping in the stands, while Chiellini leaped from the bench and ran down the touchline to join a huddle with the scorer and his teammates.

Gareth Bale pictured in the stands celebrating an LAFC goal against LA Galaxy on July 8

Rayan Raveloson pulled a goal back for Galaxy but the hosts held on for their 12th win of the MLS season to enhance their position at the top of the Western Conference.

After the final whistle, Bale returned to the pitch and grabbed a megaphone, which he used to belt out a rendition of "la la la la la la la, LAFC".

The next opportunity for Bale and Chiellini to make their LAFC debuts will come next Sunday, July 17, against Nashville at GEODIS Park.

