How Guillermo Ochoa Tricked Robert Lewandowski With Clever Leg Movement
Guillermo Ochoa produced another moment of World Cup magic to help Mexico to a 0-0 draw against Poland in Group C.
Ochoa, 37, is a World Cup icon and, at his fifth finals tournament, he saved a Robert Lewandowski penalty kick during the second half of Tuesday's game.
That was the only save Ochoa had to make all night at Stadium 974 but it was a goodie.
Ochoa used the agility of his 37-year-old knees to deceive Lewandowski by faking to dive to his right before getting down quickly to his left after the Barcelona striker had taken the bait.
This was the 17th penalty save of Ochoa's career and his fourth in a Mexico jersey.
But it was his first at a World Cup.