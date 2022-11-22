How Guillermo Ochoa Tricked Robert Lewandowski With Clever Leg Movement

Guillermo Ochoa produced another moment of World Cup magic to help Mexico to a 0-0 draw against Poland in Group C.

Ochoa, 37, is a World Cup icon and, at his fifth finals tournament, he saved a Robert Lewandowski penalty kick during the second half of Tuesday's game.

That was the only save Ochoa had to make all night at Stadium 974 but it was a goodie.

Ochoa used the agility of his 37-year-old knees to deceive Lewandowski by faking to dive to his right before getting down quickly to his left after the Barcelona striker had taken the bait.

Guillermo Ochoa saved a penalty kick from Robert Lewandowski after deceiving him with his movement IMAGO/Action Plus/John Patrick Fletcher

This was the 17th penalty save of Ochoa's career and his fourth in a Mexico jersey.

But it was his first at a World Cup.